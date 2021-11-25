Cassie Randolph and Boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt Relation History

Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt. Courtesy Brighton Reinhardt/Instagram

Moving into the next chapter of her life. Cassie Randolph did not find her happy ever after in The Bachelor, but that didn’t hinder her from getting back together.

The reality star appeared on Season 23 on the ABC show that premiered in the year 2019. The lead Colton Underwood famously “jumped the fence” after Randolph became sour regarding their relationship. However, they ended the show together despite not taking the traditional route of becoming engaged.

After dating intermittently for over an entire year, the couple declared in May 2020 they were breaking up for good.

“First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet,” Randolph wrote on Instagram on the day of the incident. “However due to the fact that our relationship is an open one and we have been silent about the issue has been representing us. Colton as well as I split apart, but we have made a decision to stay as a part of one another’s lives. Through everything we’ve endured, we’ve developed an emotional bond that will remain present. I have a deep love for Colton greatly and have a great deal of admiration for his. We’ve both developed and grown so much over the last few years and we will always have each other’s back. Always.”

The couple had agreed to stay together, their split turned ugly in July of 2020 when Underwood hit out at the former student for speaking concerning their relationship in The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! Then, she accused him of trying for “monetize” their split, which Underwood claimed he was not guilty of.

After rumors began to surface that Randolph was in a relationship with Brighton Reinhardt A source confirmed the news site DailyGossip in September of 2020 that she had filed an order of restraining against Brighton Reinhardt, the Bachelorette alumni. She claimed that Brighton was being abusive and putting the device in her vehicle. Underwood stated to Us in an October 2020 statement that she was California native had asked the court to revoke the case after they had reached an “private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns.”

The former footballer later revealed his sexuality in the March 2021 Good Morning America interview, in which he apologized for the way in which he dealt with their breakup.

Randolph responded to the news in her YouTube video that she posted at the time. “Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just want to let you know that I’m not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now,” she said. “There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward.”

Us has confirmed that in May of 2021 the popular TV model is in a relationship with Reinhardt The couple announced their relationship in July 2021.

Scroll down to go back in time Randolph and Reinhardt’s love story.

Credit: Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com; Courtesy Brighton Reinhardt/Instagram; Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

August 2020

The pair sparked rumors of dating three months following her breakup from Underwood. The public noticed them spending time with her family members at Huntington Beach, California, and “liking” each other’s Instagram posts.

But, Reinhardt shut down the speculation in August of 2020. “Cassie and I are just friends and have been for over four or so years,” Reinhardt said to Us in the moment. “My brothers and I are all close with Cassie and her whole family.”

Credit: Shutterstock; Courtesy Brighton Reinhardt/Instagram; Shutterstock

January 2021

The singer appeared to shade Underwood in his hit song “Creep,” two months after Randolph dismissed her restraining request in her divorce. The lyrics, as a section, read “You can’t stop thinking about my baby / What once was yours in the world is changing / God, I hope you get your thinking right / GPS on the underside / Told her everything will be just fine / Damn, I can’t believe these guys.”

Credit: John Nacion/Startraks; Courtesy Brighton Reinhardt/Instagram; Shutterstock

May 2021

A source has told Us that the relationship between the speech pathologist and Reinhardt “progressed naturally” after her separation from her former Bachelor.

“He’s been a good friend of hers for over five years,” an insider added. “He obviously knows what she went through with Colton and just supported her along the way.”

Reinhardt “gets along well with her family,” the source added, noting that the two are “still enjoying spending time with one another and just seeing where things go.”

Credit: Courtesy Brighton Reinhardt/Instagram

July 2021

Randolph and Reinhardt have made their friendship on Instagram officially at the end of July in 2021. “Insert cheesy caption here*,” Reinhardt captioned his photos of the beach.

Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock; Courtesy Brighton Reinhardt/Instagram

August 2021

Randolph was featured in the official music video of her boyfriend’s track “Dreaming” in August 2021. “This song is obviously very special to me,” she said on Instagram when she posted it. “About 5 months ago , when it was a demo and I started playing it for my YouTube’s intro song. Soon after, @briighton entrusted me with the task of trying to sing background vocals for the track! In a humorous way, I’m thinking that this track has been one of my cats I’ve watched grow … Anyway We’ve been dreading looking forward to sharing this song with all of you.”

Credit: Cassie Randolph/Instagram

September 2021

A month after Randolph appeared on”Dreaming,” a month after she appeared in “Dreaming” video, a source said to Us they was more content than ever. “She’s in a very normal dating relationship with Brighton,” the source said. “They’re very much in love. They are really happy and just enjoying life.”

The source also said that they had not been able to move in together however they are enjoying their free time with one another. “In their downtime, they’re always at the beach — surfing, swimming, laying out,” the insider said. “She’s very active and has been doing lots of yoga and meditation. They also like creating videos together and taking photos, capturing special moments of them together.”

Credit: Oscar Chan – Momentum Photography

November 2021

The reality show alum and the singer had a romantic trip together during their trip to Cancun, Mexico.

“They seemed to be very much in love and were seen being affectionate and cuddling on the beach cabanas and poolside lounge chairs,” an eyewitness told DailyGossip on the day. “They also enjoyed a romantic candlelit private dinner set up by the resort in their suite and took long walks hand in hand on the beach.”

Via US Magazine