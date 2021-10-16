Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore’s Ups and Downs

Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria from 'The Challenge'. Cara Maria

Sometimes, drama can lead to an end that is happy. That’s the case with The Challenge’s Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore. They have experienced many challenges and ups since they met in the year 2018.

The couple, who initially became friends during The Challenge: Final Reckoning The duo had a rough beginning since they first met while they were in a relationship with Bachelorette alumni Danielle Maltby. While they didn’t get together on the reality show, Sorbello and Calafiore created an instant bond prior to when he ended his relationship with Maltby which led to a highly public and messy breakup.

As the Challenge co-stars continued their love affair but the romance didn’t stop with them, because Maltby and Sorbello discovered later that he had been talking to them both.

“I made a mistake. I made a mistake. I was f–ked up, and I’m able to admit it,” he admitted during an episode in December 2018 on the “Watch with Us” podcast. In the moment, Sorbello said in tears, “I don’t want any of this to be true, because I’m aware of how my feelings are about his, and I remember how we worked as a couple. I want everything to be true, so much.”

But they did find the way to get through it. After traveling across the country in an attempt to win the Champs against Pros champion back Sorbello as well as Calafiore began fresh and started dating several months later.

They took off from Challenges following War of the Worlds 2 in December 2019. They told Us in December of 2019 that it was healthier to their health as well as their relationship.

“You cannot put a price on happiness. For a long time I was thinking I said, money is worth it. I couldn’t refuse. I needed a short break to regain my sanity and for my own peace of mind trying to figure out what I am and find my joy back,” she shared with Us. “I’m freakin’ fantastic, so I’m gonna have a little break so they can make someone else the bad guy this next season because I’m not going to be on it!”

In the month of October 2021, they spoke only in front of Us about their relationship status and how having the “unconventional” relationship really works for them.

“I know without a fraction of a doubt in my mind that this man loves me,” she said during the conversation. “We are sincere with each other. We’re honest about what we like to do. Most people conceal sexual fantasies or things they love to do to avoid getting their partner scared. …”This’s me.”

March , 2018

The two began to meet in March 2018, when they started shooting The Challenge: Final Reckoning. The duo was in a relationship with Maltby however, Sorbello declared that she was interested in following him.

June 2018

Following the show’s conclusion after the show, pictures surfaced that showed Sorbello and Calafiore in a party. In June of 2018, Maltby released a statement via her publicist saying that she was “devastated” by the rumors. A few days later, she took to Twitter and went on a blog, declaring that he’s “tried” to be monogamous but it “doesn’t work,” writing, “I love women, I have lots of female friends, and I sometimes have multiple relationships at a time, for various reasons whether it’s sex or the energy that is shared between us. It’s my goal to remain loyal but I’m not.”

July 2018, July

The next months, Final Reckoning premiered and Sorbello said to Us exclusively that she’s “dating” Calafiore and that she isn’t seeing anyone else but is able to. “When he’s with me, he’s hands on — holding my hand, telling me I’m beautiful even when I’m disgusting first thing in the morning. You can feel the adrenaline pouring out of his skin when we touch. It is electric,” the two-time champion declared at the moment. “I’ve never been with anybody in the bedroom like him, and I haven’t had anybody treat me like he does, which is amazing. I’m enjoying it, but I still am holding on to that ‘I need to be single’ and I want to be single, but he’s really, really great.”

July 2018, July

The Fresh Meat alum also shared what transpired with Maltby. “He told me after the fact, ‘I wanted so bad to be able to wait. I wanted to break up with her so that I could be with you.’ So, he told me his one regret is not being able to make the call first,” Sorbello exclusively revealed to Us. “We did hold off until right before we got our phones back. As soon as he did get his phone back, he did break up with her. It doesn’t make either one of our parts right, but I don’t understand why I’m getting more backlash than the man who did it when it was his relationship.”

The two remained close and quit to shoot The Challenge: War of the Worlds from October through December 2018.

December 2018

The Final Reckoning finale aired on December 4. In the following the same month Us said that they had separated after she learned that he was in contact with Maltby once more. While they were in a open relationship but she believed that his romance with his ex had ended as was Maltby. Both women shared texts to prove that he had been speaking to both women simultaneously.

December 2018

The ladies joined”Watch with Us,” a podcast, on “Watch With Us” podcast to share their story on December 28, crying in pain. Maltby revealed that Calafiore phoned her via FaceTime and called her upon returning after Final Reckoning, telling her that he was in love with her and she bought him the ring of her engagement. Sorbello was, on the other hand she claimed that he was asleep alongside her in Africa when he sent those messages.

Calafiore appeared on the podcast after the interview with women, and revealed that he’d visited Maltby during July Mexico where they attended couples counseling and again during Labor Day weekend and another time in October. “I had the opportunity to come clean to Cara and I didn’t until after the articles were out there,” Calafiore declared. “I was scared to reveal the truth to Cara since I loved her so much and she was so outgoing I thought she’d just walk away from me. Is that a reason to believe it’s right? Does that mean it’s right. … The only thing I’m looking for to do is be a fighter for my girl I believe to be the most important person in my life. I’m fighting to win Cara back. I made a mistake. I made a mistake. I did it, I’m able to take responsibility for that.”

January 2019,

The next months later, Us confirmed that Calafiore was flying across Montana for a visit to Sorbello. In the meantime an insider told Us that she hadn’t “taken him back,” however, he’s trying to win her confidence. “Cara is torn, as every woman would be; she’s still very angry and heartbroken,” an insider told us. “It’s very tough for her because she wants to be a good example for others, but at the same time, he treated her so well when they were together. She’s torn.”

February 2019

The Massachusetts native revealed that the pair returned the following month, sharing multiple Instagram Stories about forgiveness before posting a photo of them hugging hands.

“And at this moment… There’s one man who patiently builds an additional foothold to let him climb higher regardless of the height I put on my wall. The more I try to push him away and the more he hangs onto to show me that I should let him remain,” she wrote at the time. “I regret absolutely nothing. What I felt at the time was what I felt at the time. Now, I can choose the happiness I want to have. Whatever that may mean going forward.”

Summer 2019 Summer

From May through July, the two were making War of the Worlds 2.

August 2019

After the filming was over the couple came back to Montana together, and shared with Us they were “never been happier” at the time. Calafiore said that since the trip to Montana to confess to things, they’d never seen each other since “A lot has changed. I am now a Montana man,” Calafiore said during”Watch With Us. “Watch With Us” podcast in which Sorbello stated, “We both made our mistakes, but I don’t believe I ever was open and accepting of my part. I’m just trying to make sure that I’m heard becauseeverything’s falling on you because you’re the villain.”

October 2021

The couple decided to leave The Challenge after the drama and settle down in Montana. In October 2021, the couple began their first event, The Ten Escape, a All-inclusive VIP experience. they are happy and open relationship.

“We’re open and people are confused about that. They’re like, ‘Well, they’ve got to be f-king everybody and cheating,'” she said to Us in the moment. “We’ve reached the best spot. Mentally, I’m where I am today and the two of us. We’ve been there through the very worst of the worst. We’re still excited to be together. … It’s a good thing. sexual intimacy is excellent. The love is great. The relationship is wonderful. This is me.”

