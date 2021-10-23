Candace Cameron reflecting on her time as a conservative actress

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Find humor in any circumstance! In her reflections on her time as an actress who was conservative on the set of Hollywood, Candace Cameron Bure chose to have some fun in the discussion.

Bure 45 shared her TikTok video on the 19th of October, on a Tuesday In the video, she’s singing along to a clip of RuPaul’s Drag Race, saying, “Is it me? Are I the one who is the one who is the drama? I don’t think I’m a drama. Perhaps I am. Do I have the power? I don’t think that I’m the villain.”

Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/TikTok

Its Full House alum captioned the video “When you’re conservative in Hollywood.”

The next day the official TikTok account appeared to shade the original post by sharing the original video and writing “When your audio lands on the wrong side of TikTok & they have no idea .”

Bure is not a stranger to being adventurous with the content she posts on social networks. This year the Hallmark star faced backlash on social media when she shared a video that showed her lips syncing along with “Jealous Girl,” while she was holding her Bible.

After recording the video and titling it, “When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit,” Bure clarified the motive behind her interpretation of the well-known TikTok trend.

“I returned home from work and found a ton of comments that weren’t pleased with my latest Instagram post. It was an TikTok video. In general, I don’t make excuses for such things but many of you found it odd I’m sorry,” the Aurora Teagarden actress said on Instagram Stories in July. Instagram Stories during July. “That wasn’t my goal. The reason I did that was because I used a precise clip of TikTok as a way to harness the strength that is the Holy Spirit and it was amazing.”

The Fuller House alum also joked about her fans saying that the video was too sexual.

“And so many of you thought that I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive,” she explained when she was in her teens. “So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.”

The next month The following month, The Kind Is the New Classy author explained her reaction to the criticism.

“I addressed it because I’m very honest and open on all of my social media,” Bure exclusively said to DailyGossip during August. “So since I figured out that I did the wrong answer and was shocked by it. I was forced to tell everyone”Oh okay. It was cool. I suppose it wasn’t.”

While Dancing With the Stars Dancing With the Stars contestant released a statement on the public record but she made it clear that it was not intended to be an “formal apology.”

“I think I’m very open in my communication with those who follow me. Therefore, it was rather casual in the way I addressed the issue,” she noted.

The California native acknowledged that the incident made her realise that she was not quite as knowledgeable as she believed about certain applications.

“It’s like TikTok is this whole other being that I’m still figuring out, you know?” Bure told us to Us. “So when it comes to something like that, I’m going to second guess myself, but on certain things, no, I’m not going to second guess myself at all.”

