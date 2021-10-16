Candace Cameron Bure’s Top Parenting Quotes

Valeri Bure, Lev Valerievich Bure, Candace Cameron Bure, Maksim Valerievich Bure and Natasha Valerievna Bure seen at Netflix Premiere of "Fuller House" at The Grove in Los Angeles on February 16, 2016. Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Keep it real! Candace Cameron Bure has shared numerous relatable stories about parenting since becoming a mother.

The Fuller House alum welcomed daughter Natasha in 1998, along with the husband of her, Valeri Bure. They were followed by their brothers Lev as well as Maksim in 2002 and 2000, respectively.

The actress had a meeting with an ex-professional hockey player back in the year 1994 and they were engaged within a year. The couple got married in June of 1996.

As they have three children they have been able to keep their marriage strong by keeping things interesting inside the house.

“[We have] sex any time of the day, even if the kids are home,” the Los Angeles native said during an event held in 2014. “We just make sure our kids can’t pick the lock on our bedroom door!”

“The Kind” Is The New Classy author stated in the past the fact that “love, respect, communication and keeping a healthy and active interest in your spouse’s passions” are all crucial elements of her relationship that is successful. “We all grow and evolve,” Candace said. “It’s important to make sure you do that together.”

The same year The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries actress told HuffPost Live that she is an “submissive” wife “in the biblical” sense. She said “It is gentleness It is not weakening. It’s strength in control, it’s an unbridled power. This is what I prefer to bring into my marriage.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum’s remarks were made one year following the publication of her book Balancing It All, in which she described her husband as an “natural-born leader” whom she declared to be his “final decision on just about everything in their lives.”

The former View co-host wrote in his 2012 memoir that: “I quickly learned that I needed to find ways to honor his impulsive personality and not be annoyed. … I’m not an active person However, I chose to play the role of a submissive one in our relationship due to the fact that I was determined to take every effort to help my family and my marriage work.”

Coronavirus, a pandemic that will hit the country in 2020, put their relationship on the line “in the best way,” she said to DailyGossip when she first reported the news. The couple stayed at their home in California together with Natasha, Lev and Maksim after having previously had an empty nest.

Scroll down to read Candace’s top quotes on raising her children including defending her and Valeri’s PDA pictures to clapping at trolls on social media.

Credit: Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Many Layers

Candace was a bit snarky about Natasha’s dress in the November 2021 Instagram Story video, asking, “When you’re going out with me, why do you dress like this?”

Credit: Courtesy Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Empty Nest

Candace was thrilled to celebrate with her “college-bound” son, Maksim in August 2021. writing on Instagram: “I’m so excited for him, even though as his mama as well as him having the infant I’m sad. Go @maksim.bure. Go! Be great for God! !”

Credit: Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

No. 1 Rule

“When it comes down to it, I just want [their significant others] to love Jesus the way I love Jesus,” the author of the book Staying Style exclusively spoke to Us at the end of June, 2021 about her kids who are dating. “That’s all I really want. Is that too much to ask for? Yeah. It’s not too much.”

Credit: Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

PDA Problem with PDA

Candace is a bit snarky about the use of her PDA “a lot,” she later told Us. “Sometimes, we very innocently tease them just with kissing and stuff. They’re like, ‘Please take it somewhere else.'”

Credit: Courtesy of Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Privacy, please

The Full House alum jokingly thanked her children for blocking her from Instagram at the end of June in 2021. writing “I don’t know why my kids block me on their Stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram. I’m not a regular mom [but] … not a cool mom either.”

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Next Generation

Prior to when Candace’s son Lev left his engagement on April 20, 2021. She revealed to Us the magazine that she felt “excited” to be a “hot grandma.”

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

TMI

After revealing her sexuality in November of 2020, Candace spoke to Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve always been an open person when it comes to all that stuff. All my friends know that and my kids know that and obviously my husband knows that.”

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The More, The Merrier

In April 2020 Valeri with his partner were living in the pleasure of a “full house” again amid the COVID-19 epidemic. “That part has been the biggest blessing for me,” Candace said to Us. “Our discussions have been amazing. They’ve been fantastic. We’ve been taking a lot of walks, and playing a variety of board games. And we’re living in sunny California. There’s a swimming pool in our backyard, and we’ve been enjoying it as well since the weather has been pleasant. It’s been a lot of family time, with many meals and cooking.”

No Problem

Candace spoke to Us in November of 2019 that she was looking for her kids to be together “more,” saying, “That is so strange! … They’ve got a strong shoulder to rest on. They’re all in search of good people to spend time with, or to date, seeking an heir, or an heir and I’m very proud of it.”

