Britney Spears Reflects on “Bittersweet” Feelings of watching her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Grow Up

Britney Spears with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline at the San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in Los Angeles on April 17, 2013. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Reminiscing about the good old times! While Britney Spears has been a proud mother of two boys who are teenagers She is pondering her previous parenting experiences when they were children.

“So bittersweet to see them get older,” the “Lucky” songstress, 39 captioned a set of beach snaps with throwback twins Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden 15 via Instagram on October 22nd, Friday. 22. “Why don’t they stay baby forever? It will be mine !!!! !”

The “Toxic” performer’s reflections came just weeks after images of her on social media of Sean Preston and Jayden -which she shares with her Kevin Federline’s ex-husband Kevin were uploaded to Instagram.

Sean Preston and Jayden Federline with their father Kevin Federline’s friend, Eddie Morales. Image courtesy of Eddie Morales/Instagram

“During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living .. talk about seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is,” the DJ’s pal Eddie Morales captioned an October 5 snap of him and the teenagers. “Love you bro @federlineforreal. … Now the people of the world will be able to see just how of a GREAT #DAD HE IS!”

The month before last month, the Grammy winner shared a full information about the status of her “boys” in honor of their birthdays recently.

“Unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things,” she posted on Instagram during September. “I must get their permission before I post their pictures as they are extremely independent young men! !”

Spears pointed out how the family celebrated birthdays of two teens in her tweet, along with the phrase, “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son.”

“I will tell you that they are both exceptionally skilled and I am so fortunate to have two adorable boys within my lives ! “,” she concluded her blog post. “And should they be looking at the article … and I’m fairly certain they aren’t …”I am in love with you two devils so much ! !”

In July, an insider previously wrote about the Crossroads actress as a mother.

“Britney’s happiest times are when she’s with her boys,” an exclusive source said to DailyGossip at the moment. “Even with all the rules and restrictions in her life, when she’s with them, all of that fades away.”

The Mickey Mouse Club alum and the rapper got married in the month of October in 2004 and welcomed Sean Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006 respectively, prior to their split in 2007. They split in 2007. California native also has Jordan 10, 10, and Victoria Prince, and Kori 19, and Kaleb 17, who is together with her ex Shar Jackson.

Britney Spears and her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline attend the film premiere of ‘The Smurfs 2’ in Los Angeles on July 28, 2013. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The princess of Pop is, for her part was engaged to her long-time lover Sam Asghari in September amid her conservatorship battle. The following year, the judge ruled in favor of her request to remove father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate.

“Mr. Spears is a father to his child Britney completely. For 13 years, he’s attempted to protect Britney’s best interests, whether as conservator or father. It began with a decision to be her conservator after she had voluntarily signed up for the conservatorship,” the lawyer of the 69-year old said in a statement issued that was released at the time. “This involved helping to to revive her career and rebuild the relationship she had between her family members. Anyone who has attempted to assist family members who are suffering from mental illness They can understand the immense amount of anxiety and hard work that is requires.”

The “Gimme More” artist broke her silence on the conservatorship in the court hearing in June. She told to the judge her belief that that her father should be dismissed from his position in the course of discussing her desire to increase the size of her family.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she stated when she was in her 20s. “I am currently that I’m in conservatorship and not allowed to be married or have a baby. I’m carrying an IUD within me at the moment, which means I’m not able to have a baby. I’ve always wanted to take the IUD out to begin to try to have another child. But the team that I am with will not let me visit the doctor to have it taken out since they do not want me be able to have … more children.”

We and our partners save and/or retrieve information from devices, including unique IDs stored in cookies, for processing personal data. You are able to accept or change your options by clicking here, which includes your right to opt-out when legitimate interest is utilized or at any point in the privacy policies page. Your choices will be communicated to our partners, and won’t affect browsing information.

Via US Magazine