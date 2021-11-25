Blake Moynes Offers An Honest, Straight Answer to The Bachelor’s Choice

ABC

Looking for love in the old-fashioned manner. A few Bachelor Nation viewers believe Blake Moynes will be the next Bachelor following his split with Katie Thurston, but he’s not keen on the possibility.

“No,” the Canada native, who is 31, told when asked if he’d accept the job during the Wednesday, November 24 show of “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “I am in no way prepared to go through meeting 30 women, especially after all that.”

The wildlife director, who parted from his girlfriend of 30 years earlier this month, said is still recovering from the effects of their split. DailyGossip reported on Monday, November 23 and reported the news that Thurston has already left to John Hersey, a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette.

“My ego’s hurt right now,” Moynes continued. “I find myself feeling like a fool because of how things turned out. If you’re certain about something, and you think that you’ve discovered your rock, only to suddenly be able to turn the rock and attempt to locate a new one within the timeframe that we have on the Bachelor? No.”

This reality star was spotted making the Bachelor Nation debut during season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, contesting for the affections of Clare Crawley and later Tayshia Adams. Thurston was a guest on Thurston’s season during week three and they were engaged in the August season’s finale.

A mere two months later Thurston, however, Thurston Washington native revealed that the two were breaking up. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Thurston posted on Instagram on October 25. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

When it was revealed of the ex-bank marketing director having left Hersey 27 years old sources informed Us the source said that Moynes had been “blindsided” by the romance. On his podcast appearance on Wednesday Moynes stated that his ex didn’t provide him with an update on her new love affair. “I had to pull over because my phone was going nuts,” Moynes recalled. “I drove into the Best Buy parking lot and everybody was calling me. They were saying”There’s no way to do it. ‘”

Although some fans are clamoring for him to be back on Bachelor Nation as the Bachelor or even as a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise, Moynes stated that he’s planning to be patient before diving into the dating scene again and, if it comes, he won’t want to see it telecast.

“Will I, over the course of time and when I’m ready get my bearings and begin dating in real life? Absolutely,” he said. “Because that’s why I’m looking for my partner and that’s the goal I’m trying to achieve. I’m not going to wait until I arrive in Paradise and not meet anyone until I get to Paradise. … Once I’m ready for reality, I’ll begin dating in real life, and hopefully, I’ll find my ideal partner. I’m not planning on the possibility of a TV show.”

Via US Magazine