Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Relationship Timeline

Nowadays, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are considered royalty as far as Hollywood couples are concerned However, the Detective Pikachu actor along with The Age of Adaline actress were at one time just two friends having a second datetogether with others!

Reynolds Reynolds stated on her on the entertainment weekly’s SiriusXM broadcast in February 2016, Reynolds said “We had two dates. She was out on an evening with a guy and I was out on an evening with a girl. It was one of the awkward dates of the two of us since we were all fireworks exploding across.”

However the Critics’ choice winner was happy that the two began their relationship with the status of “buddies.” “I remember it was funny, because for about a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and all that stuff, we were both single,” the actor said about their film from 2010 together. “I think the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends.”

It’s certainly been a good thing for the pair. Not only did they decide to get married at the end of September in 2012 but they’ve since welcomed three kids together.

The couple have twin daughters James and Inez who were born in 2015 and 2016 respectively, and another daughter who was due in summer. DailyGossip reported on baby No. 3’s arrival in the month of October in 2019.

A year later, Taylor Swift released “Betty” on her Folklore album, triggering theories that they had named their daughter Betty She also performed a song about Inez along with James in the song. In August of 2020 Taylor Swift confirmed the song was named after her friends “named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids.”

In the lead up to becoming five children, Reynolds joked about the couple’s relationship’s trajectory.

“One one of the most popular activities in the world is going out, drinking several drinks, and then doing itagain, before having a baby. I was totally sober during this particular occasion, but. I have to declare,” Reynolds told EW in his interview from 2016, following the birth of their second child. was born. “It’s amazing.”

For the Shallows star, she spoke to Vogue on August 14, 2014 that: “Everything we do in our lives, we do with each other. When we’re making a project and he assists me develop my character. I’m doing the same for him.”

They also have a reputation for trolling each other on social media. Lively is adamant with Reynolds regarding his parenting skills while he mocks her cooking skills, putting them below her pal Jake Gyllenhaal’s.

Go through the gallery to revisit their love story!

