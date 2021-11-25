Beyoncé has ever so subtly been dropping clues about her next Ivy Park collection

Hannah Brown. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Another week of big news In Bachelor Nation! We’re looking at Hannah Brown’s new book, as well as the Monday 23rd November show on The Bachelorette on DailyGossip’s “Here for the Right Reasons.”

Brown’s God Bless This Mess, released on the shelves on Tuesday, chronicles the season-23 Bachelor journey and her time as season 15’s Bachelorette. She also discusses the relationships she had post-show with runner-up Tyler Cameron and third-place finalist Peter Weber following her broken engagement to Jed Wyatt.

In an interview in an interview with Us during an interview with Us, Miss Alabama’s former Miss Alabama admitted that it “definitely took a long time” to come past Cameron as well as Weber -and also to stop asking what might have occurred if she had not picked Wyatt.

“The whole issue with all that is I didn’t trust myself enough to make a decision,” she explained. “What you observe as a pattern throughout the book is, when you don’t trust yourself , and you don’t trust yourself, then it’s really difficult to make decisions regarding relationships and love, particularly when you’re in a hurry for a significant amount of time. In the very first chapter of this book, you mention that I can remember the first night as being”He’s not here. If I’d believed that, and if I’d be honest with myself, I believe that it might have changed.”

Alongside admitting that she wasn’t sure her husband was present in the nighttime, Brown wrote that something did not feel right when she accepted Wyatt’s proposal in the year 2019.

“I just let my heart get involved. I forced myself into letting my heart be engaged,” she told Us. “Another lesson I’ve learned was that you shouldn’t leave your heart in pieces to anyone since then you’ll break your heart. Each person received a small part of me. They owned it, and thenI had to reconstruct it. It certainly took some time. It was all genuine feelings and I’m sure that being able to discern if they were similar the things that I felt was real to me was the issue I needed to discover.”

Brown who left along with her Model Adam Woolard, no longer is a fan of The Bachelor franchise.

“I’m in a different chapter of my life and I will always be thankful for what that show has taught me,” she stated to Us. “[I’m grateful for] some of the friendships and, evidently those who began following me and becoming followers of me because of the show. However, I’ve left and I don’t follow the shows no longer. I’m always hoping for someone to meet their love because I’m sure there is love to be found in that show. If it’s meant to be for you, it’ll be there. It’s definitely a difficult method to begin an affair, but I’m sure there are positive stories associated along with it.”

For more information, see “Here for the Right Reasons” above.

Via US Magazine