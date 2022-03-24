Best Rated Top 10 Eye Concealer in 2022 | Spring Update

|1
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye, 13.0 Light Natural (N) – Travel Size – Full-Coverage
Color: 13.0 Light Natural (N) | Skin Tone: Light | Coverage: Full | Finish Type: Natural | Color: 13.0 Light Natural (N)
PROS
Bye Bye Under Eye is our #1 best selling, waterproof concealer.
It delivers highly pigmented, long lasting, full coverage that improves the appearance of wrinkles without creasing or cracking.
This multitasking, full coverage concealer effectively conceals the look of skin imperfections, including dark circles, under eye bags, redness, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, age spots, and discoloration.
Infused with proprietary Expression Proof Technology™ , plus anti aging peptides, vitamins,, hydrolyzed collagen,, and hyaluronic acid,, Bye Bye Under Eye helps improve the appearance of your skin while you cover up your imperfections.
Clinique All About Eyes Concealer Light Neutral for Women, 0.33 Ounce
Color: Light Neutral | Skin Tone: Light | Coverage: Light | Color: Light Neutral | Brand: Clinique
PROS
Conceals dark circles and discoloration
Brightens and refreshes tired eyes
Suitable for all skin types
Maybelline Instant Anti-Age The Eraser Eye Concealer Light 6.8 ml
Coverage: Light | Brand: Maybelline New York | Coverage: Light | Item Weight: 0.04 Pounds | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 2.36 x 0.79 x 3.94 inches
PROS
Instantly erases dark circles and puffiness
Dermatologist tested
Ophthalmologist tested
Clinique All About Eyes Concealer Medium Petal for Women, 0.33 Ounce
Color: Medium Petal | Skin Tone: All | Coverage: Medium | Product Benefits: Moisturizing | Color: Medium Petal
PROS
Covers under eye dark circles
Reduces look of puffiness
Oil free with moisturizing effect
No creasing or forming fine lines
it COSMETICS Bye Bye Under Eye, 20.0 Medium (N) – Full-Coverage, Anti-Aging
Color: 20.0 Medium (N) | Skin Tone: Medium | Coverage: Full | Finish Type: Natural | Color: 20.0 Medium (N)
PROS
#1 best selling, waterproof concealer
Conceals the look of skin imperfections, including dark circles, under eye bags, redness, hyperpigmentation, broken capillaries, age spots, and discoloration
Infused with proprietary Expression Proof Technology, plus anti aging peptides, vitamins, hydrolyzed collagen and hyaluronic acid
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Concealer, Deep
Color: Deep | Coverage: Full | Color: Deep | Brand: It Cosmetics | Coverage: Full
PROS
Covers dark circles and discoloration
Crease proof and long wearing
Hydrating and light reflecting
jane iredale CircleDelete Concealer | Creamy Under Eye Concealer with Vitamins A, C & E
Color: No. 3 | Brand: Jane iredale | Special Feature: High in vitamins A, C, D and E, it calms and protects the skin and even provides a natural antiseptic.High in vitamins A, C, D and E, it calms and protects the skin and even provides a natural antiseptic. | Item Weight: 0.01 Pounds | Item Dimensions LxWxH: 2 x 1 x 2 inches
PROS
Creamy concealer that diminishes appearance of dark circles
Contains vitamins A, C & E
Provides long lasting coverage
Tarte Shape Tape ULTRA CREAMY Concealer 0.33 fl. oz. (Fair 12S)
Color: Fair 12S | Skin Tone: Very Light | Coverage: Full | Finish Type: Matte | Color: Fair 12S
PROS
Conceals dark circles and other skin imperfections for a flawless finish
Provides long lasting coverage without creasing or fading
Contains moisturizing ingredients that keep the skin looking hydrated and youthful
Comes in a range of shades to suit all skin tones
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye, 20.0 Medium (N) – Travel Size – Full-Coverage, Anti-Aging
Color: 20.0 Medium (N) | Skin Tone: Medium | Coverage: Full | Finish Type: Natural | Color: 20.0 Medium (N)
PROS
Conceals the look of skin imperfections
Improves appearance of wrinkles without creasing or cracking
Infused with anti aging peptides, vitamins, hydrolyzed collagen, and hyaluronic acid
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye, 30.5 Tan (C) – Full-Coverage, Anti-Aging
Color: 30.5 TAN (C) | Skin Tone: Medium Deep | Coverage: Full | Product Benefits: Anti-Aging | Color: 30.5 TAN (C)
PROS
Conceals the appearance of skin imperfections
Full coverage concealer that doesn’t crease or crack
Infused with anti aging peptides, vitamins, and other ingredients
