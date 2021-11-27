Best Rated Mouthwash in 2021

Plax Oral Rinse Mouthwash, Daily Mouth Rinse Designed Specifically for Rinsing Before Brushing, with a Refreshing Soft Mint Flavor, 24 fl. oz (Pack of 12)

Plax Oral Rinse comes in refreshing Soft Mint flavor

This daily oral rinse is designed specifically to be used before brushing

Simply rinse with the mouthwash vigorously for 30 seconds while enjoying the soft mint flavor, then follow by brushing your teeth in your normal manner with toothbrush and toothpaste

Use before each brushing as part of a regular oral care routine

24-fluid ounce bottle of Plax Oral Rinse comes in refreshing Soft Mint flavor and is designed specifically for rinsing before brushing

Before each brushing, use approximately one tablespoon of the minty mouthwash, then rinse vigorously for 30 seconds

Follow the mouth rinse by brushing your teeth in your normal manner with toothbrush and toothpaste

Pleasant tasting with a refreshing soft mint flavor, use before each brushing as part of a regular oral care routine

Designed specifically for rinsing before brushing, complete your daily oral hygiene regimen with Plax Oral Rinse

Plax mouthwash gives my teeth the feel of the hygienist cleaning. I stopped using it for a while and my teeth became not as smooth. I also developed some gum pockets according to my hygienist. I quickly added the mouthwash back into my routine.

This stuff helps with plaque, but is overpriced, even on Amazon.

I have used this product for years, however, I am finding it more difficult to find in the grocery stores. By faithfully using this pre-rinse before brushing, my check ups with the dentist come out so much better and I receive positive comments from each dentist (I have lived in several states). I have not seen a commercial for this product in a very long time and I do not know what makes the product work, other than it does and it saves me time in the dentist chair during a cleaning, etc. I personally recommend and I’ve also done so to friends.

Dental Herb Company – Tooth & Gums Tonic (18 oz.) Mouthwash (2 Bottles)

Tooth & Gums Tonic is a Truly Natural professional strength, alcohol-free oral rinse formulated to reduce oral bacteria

How it works: Reduces Oral Bacteria – The pure essential oils in Dental Herb Company products are powerful antimicrobials, providing maximum potency and long-lasting effectiveness to combat the harmful oral bacteria that lead to halitosis, gingivitis, and periodontitis

Promoting Gingival Healing – Dental Herb Company products contain gotu kola and echinacea â€“ two powerful anti-inflammatory herbs shown to stimulate healing and repair damaged tissue

The pure essential oils of lavender and eucalyptus, well known for their soothing and healing properties, are key elements in the formulae

REDUCES BLEEDING AND INFLAMED GUMS – Tooth & Gums Tonic contains pure essential oils and herbs proven to quickly reduce oral bacteria and inflammation that often lead to halitosis, gingivitis, and periodontitis.

IDEAL FOR REDUCING HARMFUL ORAL BACTERIA â€“ Gingivitis and periodontitis are chronic conditions that affect the gums in many adults. Tooth & Gums Tonic helps reduce the bacteria that often lead to infections of the gum tissue, which leads to sore, inflamed and bleeding gums, painful chewing, and even tooth loss. Use daily as part of your oral regimen.

HELPS ELIMINATE BAD BREATH – Having bad breath can be unpleasant and a cause for embarrassment. The essential oils and herbs don’t just mask halitosis, they eliminate the odor causing bacteria under the gum line for long lasting results.

IDEAL FOR DAILY RINSING – Tooth & Gums Tonic mouth rinse is alcohol free and made with only natural ingredients. Use daily for long term gum care. Contains no artificial colors, sweeteners or preservatives.

All Natural | Alcohol Free | Gluten Free | Non-GMO | Vegan | Made in USA – DENTIST RECOMMENDED

This is a product my dentist recommended. I can see why. It keeps my mouth fresh and keeps gingivitis away . Biggest thing it aids in calming down any inflammation in the mouth.

Friends suggested this mouthwash to us and now we never go a day without using it.

Ultraclean Oral Care Antiseptic Mouthwash with Everfresh Technology to Help Fight Bad Breath, Gingivitis, Plaque and Tartar, Fresh Citrus, 1 l (2 Pack)

Give your mouth a powerful, dentist-clean feeling with Listerine Ultraclean Fresh Citrus Antiseptic Mouthwash

Listerine Ultraclean mouthwash is clinically proven to fight tartar buildup & kill 99

9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis and provides up to 3x longer lasting clean feeling versus brushing alone

This oral care mouthwash helps maintain healthy gums and fresh breath with an added anti-tartar ingredient for cleaner teeth

The invigorating fresh citrus flavor of this mouthwash combined with Listerine Everfresh technology will keep your breath fresh and your mouth feeling clean up to three times longer than brushing alone

With approximately four weeks of supply, in this 1 L bottle, achieve maximum results by rinsing with this antiseptic mouthwash for 30 seconds twice a day, both morning and night (2 pack)

Brand:Listerine

Liquid Volume:1 Liters

Product Benefits:Tartar Control

Fresh taste like no other. HUGE IMPROVEMENT over all other flavors. Get it Use it!

I love Listerine even original since I was a kid so when I saw orange listerine I figure I’d give it a try it taste nasty 😲

THE ONLY mouth wash that kills bacteria

Spry Kid’s Alcohol-Free Xylitol Mouthwash, Natural Bubble Gum – 16 fl oz (3 Pack)

Flavor:Bubble Gum

Brand:Spry

Material Type Free:Alcohol Free

Liquid Volume:16 Fluid Ounces

My daughter enjoys it. She is very deligent about her dental hygiene. Tastes great according to my 4 yr old.

My kids love this mouthwash! Wish it weren’t so darn expensive.

This stuff is so pricey, I wish it was more affordable; however with two kids who have genetically weak enameled teeth, and knowing how beneficial xylitol is for oral health… I guess I’m stuck paying the (high) price! The kids love the flavor, never complain that it burns… and I never worry if they accidentally swallow a little.

Listerine Antiseptic Mouthwash, Fresh Burst, Pack of 1, 33.8 Fl Oz

Get fresh breath and protect your oral health with FreshBurst Listerine Antiseptic Mouthwash

Clinically shown to reduce 52 percent more plaque and 21 percent more gingivitis than brushing and flossing alone, this mouthwash provides a deep clean that cares for you whole mouth

FreshBurst Listerine Mouthwash is a recipient of the ADA Seal of Acceptance for fighting plaque and gingivitis

Adding a 30-second rinse to your morning and evening routines is all it takes to get 24-hour protection against germs that cause bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis

The great-tasting FreshBurst spearmint flavor of leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh

Flavor:Fresh Burst

Ingredients:Active Ingredients: Eucalyptol 0.092%, menthol 0.042%, methyl salicylate 0.060%, thymol 0.064%. Inactive Ingredients: Water, alcohol (21.6%), sorbitol solution, flavoring, poloxamer 407, benzoic acid, sodium saccharin, sodium benzoate, D&C yellow no. 10, FD&C green no. 3.Active Ingredients: Eucalyptol 0.092%, menthol 0.042%, methyl salicylate 0.060%, thymol 0.064%. Inactive Ingredients: Water, alcohol (21.6%), sorbitol solution, flavoring, poloxamer 407, benzoic acid, sodium saccharin,â€¦See more

Brand:Listerine

Liquid Volume:33.8 Fluid Ounces

Product Benefits:Germ Protection, Antiseptic

I love the Listerine Fresh Burst Mouth Wash not only because it makes my mouth smell super fresh and clean but the Listerine contains an antiseptic that really kills the germs that cause the bad breath odors and oral mouth issues such as gingivitis and gum disease. I don’t want some candy flavored mouth wash that just covers bad breath , I want the real stuff that kills what cause it. I think the Fresh Burst taste great as long as you don’t mistakenly swallow any and then it kinda burns your throat. The price was awesome , a deal like buy 3 and get one almost free. I have enough now for a while but sorry I didn’t get more. I take RX’s that give me bad breath and the Listerine works to eliminate that odor and keep my breath smelling fresh and minty clean. I really love this brand and won’t buy any other as they don’t work as well, they just mask the issue not treat it. Listerine is for me !

What else can be said of a mouthwash? I’m buying it here because the price is great and it’s less than the 1-liter bottle at the food store. We usually buy the 1.5L size but this time this one was better on a per-ounce basis and it’s got the ADA seal. We put some into a small squirt bottle so it’s easier to handle and I don’t have to curse that darn safety cap.

Pricey, but ok

ACT Anticavity Fluoride Rinse Cinnamon 18 oz (Pack of 4)

Flavor Name:Cinnamon Act Act Anticavity Fluoride Mouth Rinse Alcohol Free Cinnamon, Cinnamon 18 oz (Pack of 4)

Flavor:Cinnamon

Ingredients:Sodium Fluoride 0.05% (0.02% w/v Fluoride Ion) – Anticavity. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Phosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Flavor, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Saccharin, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Calcium Disodium EDTA, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Red 33, Yellow 5.Sodium Fluoride 0.05% (0.02% w/v Fluoride Ion) – Anticavity. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Phosphate, Disodium Pho…See more

Brand:ACT

Material Type Free:Alcohol Free

Liquid Volume:18 Fluid Ounces

It’s mouthwash folks. Been using this brand for years, just easier and slightly less expensive to buy online.

Act is kind of expensive but it’s a good product

A good chemical oroduct

Crest 3D White Luxe Glamorous White Multi-Care Whitening Mint Flavor Mouthwash, Pack of 3 (Packaging May Vary)

Rinse your way to a glamorous smile

Put the finishing touches on your morning smile routine with Crest 3D White Luxe Glamorous White Whitening Mouthwash

It’s designed with a triple-action formula that whitens teeth, prevents surface stains, and freshens breath

Its exclusive Whitelock Technology acts as a whitening protector that helps prevent new stains from forming

3D White Luxe Glamorous White whitening mouthwash is enhanced by your full teeth brushing routine

That means, you’ll see a whiter smile in just 2 days if you are rinsing with Crest 3D White Luxe Glamorous White mouthwash and brushing with a 3D White Pro-Flex toothbrush and 3D White Luxe Glamorous White toothpaste together

Combined with the refreshing taste of Fresh Mint, 3D White Luxe Glamorous White mouthwash is the perfect way to stylize your smile

Exclusive Whitelock Technology helps protect against future stains.

Triple-action** formula whitens by removing surface stains.**Triple-action benefits: 1. Whitens teeth 2. Protects against surface stains 3. Kills bad breath germs.

Protects against future stains. Suggested Age: 12 Years and Up

Whitens smile in 2 days*.*Whitens teeth by removing surface stains when using Crest 3D White Luxe Glamorous White toothpaste, 3D White mouthwash and Oral-B 3D White Pro-Flex toothbrush together

Fresh Mint flavor freshens breath.

That’s how much it burns when I use it. This is my first time using it, and I figured that I’d give it a week or two before posting a review about it. Even though it says alcohol free, every time I use it, I use the 60 or 1,000 seconds (it’s all the same when your mouth is on fire) of swishing this product around in my mouth to reflect on my life’s decisions, and how I got to the point where I’m voluntarily rinsing my mouth with liquid fire. Crest seriously needs to re-evaluate what is in the ingredients of this mouthwash (which by the way, is not listed on the bottle, so who knows ¯\_(ツ)_/¯), because they are straight up lying when it says that there’s no burn of alcohol.And don’t even get me started on the aftertaste. After you’re done rinsing with it, my mouth has the distinct flavor which I can only describe as what I think nail polish remover and rubbing alcohol would taste like if you mixed them together and then tried to use that as mouthwash.The one positive thing that I will say about this mouthwash is that it does not leave that weird filmy slimy substance in your mouth that I’ve experienced when I used certain Listerine products in the past.I saw so many positive reviews on this, and I wanted to believe in this product, I really did, but I generally take pain as an indicator that I should stop using something. So alas, I’ll say, it was fun while it lasted (lol j/k). I’ll be searching for greener pastures and less fiery mouthwashes. Fare thee well. I’m off to find something cold to soothe the stinging in my mouth that I feel right now.

At age 70 I became aware of the odor in my bedroom each morning. Turns out that it was my breath. Brushing at night wasn’t enough. I added this mouthwash and instantly – no more nighttime bad breath – and the room smells fresh in the morning.

I have used this product in the past. I stopped using it for 6 months, and went for a dental cleaning, and my doctor was disappointed how stained my teeth were. So I went back to it.Went to see my Dentist who does my fillings, and was told to use Listerine that is ADA accepted. Some of the Listerine mouthwashes are not ADA accepted. Told me that I need to concentrate on the gingivitis on my teeth. So, I am using Listerine for the gingivitis and this mouthwash for whitening.

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Dentist Formulated 24-Hour Oral Rinse, Icy Mint, 3 Ounce (Pack of 6)

Size:3 Fl Oz (Pack of 6) The patented TheraBreath formula in Fresh Breath Oral Rinse has used the power of oxygen to target bad-breath-causing bacteria deep below the surface of the tongue and at the back of the throat for more than 20 years

Dr

Katz’s certified kosher and alcohol-free rinse doesn’t burn or sting, making it easy to use every day and gentle on mouth sores

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse has been recommended by dentists and pharmacists for people looking for a clinically tested oral rinse that truly combats bad breath odor at the source

Our fresh breath mouthwash eliminates halitosis (the medical term for bad breath) – instantly

TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse is free of dyes, perfumes, detergents, and other harsh additives that can dry or damage the mouth

It has been approved by the ADA and is one of the United States’ best-selling specialty oral hygiene treatments

Dr

Katz’s oral rinse works by using oxygenating compounds to attack the sulfur-producing bacteria that cause morning breath and food odor

In fact, several studies have verified that TheraBreath is extremely effective at attacking bad breath odor for up to 24 hours

This safe-to-use daily oral rinse formula does not contain alcohol, artificial flavors, or colors

It is pH-balanced to maintain a non-acidic environment in the mouth, which reduces burning and enamel erosion while preventing tooth and gum sensitivity

Unlike other specialty oral rinse formulas, TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse is available without a prescription

This product is sold as a pack of six 3-ounce bottles and is available in an invigorating Icy Mint flavor – a taste that comes partially from the inclusion of xylitol, a natural sweetener with proven oral health benefits

As with all our products

Fight and Breath: Our Fresh Breath Oral Rinse is a dentist-formulated mouthwash that targets sulfur-producing bacteria to help Fight and Breath. Clinically proven to be effective for up to 24 hours

Restore Confidence: Our Icy Mint mouthwash uses clinically-proven oxygenating ingredients to help fight the bacteria that cause bad breath odor and stop sour, bitter, and metallic tastes in your mouth

Premium Oral Care: Our solution-oriented line of toothpastes, mouthwashes, breath sprays, tonsil stone kits, pet care products, and more can help your whole family get the oral hygiene support you need. Saccharin free

Professional-Grade Products: TheraBreath’s line of dentist-formulated toothpastes, mouthwashes, and other products are designed to help address halitosis, cavity prevention, gum disease, and more

I’ve been a avid user of Therabreath. The product is good and a great price on Amazon. If you use at least twice daily along with brushing you’ll have good minty fresh breath. I used to use Listerine but it dries my mouth out too much. This should be you go to product if you want fresh breath. Follow instructions on bottle which says rinse for 1 min then getting gargle for 30sec. The regular flavor is good but this one gives you that minty taste but not too strong for me.

What an awesome product. Prior to this – I would brush, floss and mouthwash but bad breath would appear 1 hour later. I spent the rest of the day gargling and eating breath mints – didn’t last long. My first try with this product and my breath was fresh from 8 am to 10 pm. I did not rinse at night but Even morning breath was better. I only use 1/2 cap for swish and a little less for gargle. The recommended amount is too much for me. I have the Icy Mint flavor – pretty strong – king of like blue Listerine. However, I like the fresh mint feeling.This lasts 24 hrs for me.Great product – finally my answer to the embarrassment of bad breath

At first I thought it worked well with the bad breath. I think that’s due to the amount you use. After some uses, it would burn as if it had alcohol. I even re read the label to make sure. I used less thinking that was the issue, but no the burning was still present while gargling or swishing it in my mouth for the amount of time said on the instructions. After some time I felt like if it wasn’t working as well as in the beginning not to mention I went through both bottles extremely fast.

Listerine Ultraclean Oral Care Antiseptic Mouthwash to Help Fight Bad Breath Germs, Gingivitis, Plaque and Tartar, Oral Rinse for Healthy Gums & Fresh Breath, Cool Mint Flavor, 1 L

Give your mouth a powerful, dentist-clean feeling with Listerine Ultraclean Arctic Mint Antiseptic Mouthwash

Listerine Ultraclean mouthwash is clinically proven to fight tartar buildup & kill 99

9% of germs that cause bad breath, plaque, and gingivitis and provides up to 3x longer lasting clean feeling versus brushing alone

This oral care mouthwash helps maintain healthy gums and fresh breath with an added anti-tartar ingredient for cleaner teeth

The refreshing Arctic Mint flavor of this mouthwash combined with Listerine Everfresh technology will keep your breath fresh and your mouth feeling clean up to three times longer than brushing alone

Flavor:Mint

Ingredients:Active ingredients Eucalyptol (0.092%), Menthol (0.042%), Methyl Salicylate (0.060%), Thymol (0.064%) Purposes Antiplaque/antigingivitis Inactive ingredients Water, Alcohol (21.6%), Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid, Zinc Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sucralose, Flavor, Sodium Saccharin, Blue 1Active ingredients Eucalyptol (0.092%), Menthol (0.042%), Methyl Salicylate (0.060%), Thymol (0.064%) Purposes Antiplaque/antigingivitis Inactive ingredients Water, Alcohol (21.6%), Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid,…See more

Brand:Listerine

Liquid Volume:3.2 Fluid Ounces

Product Benefits:Tartar Control

This was perfect for my trip

I do wish Amazon would require rulers in product photos. Way small.

ACT Restoring Fluoride Mouthwash 33.8 fl. oz. Strengthens Tooth Enamel, Cool Mint (Pack of 3)

Flavor Name:Cool Mint | Size:33

8 Ounce (Pack of 3) Help protect your teeth from weakening enamel and tooth decay with ACT Restoring Fluoride Mouthwash, Strengthens Tooth Enamel, Cool Mint

This mouth rinse is designed to help strengthen tooth enamel, remineralize soft spots, prevent cavities and freshen breath

In fact, anticavity rinses like ACT Restoring Mouthwash are up to 70% more effective at reducing cavities versus brushing with a fluoride toothpaste alone

This ACT Restoring Mouthwash comes in a Cool Mint flavor and contains 11% alcohol

When it comes to strong smiles, trust the No

1 dentist recommended fluoride brand*

*Among mouth rinses

Flavor:Cool Mint

Ingredients:Active Sodium Fluoride 0.02%, Inactive Water, Alcohol (11%), Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Saccharin, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Disodium Phosphate, Calcium DisodiumActive Sodium Fluoride 0.02%, Inactive Water, Alcohol (11%), Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Flavor, Sodium Phosphate, Polysorbate 20, So…See more

Brand:ACT

Liquid Volume:33.8 Fluid Ounces

It may be #1 among dentists, but the stores are gung ho for Crest, Colgate, Listerine and Scope mouthwashes, and have no room on their shelves for Act. I can order it from Safeway on line, but I can get multiple packs easier from Amazon and with free shipping. I chose this for the cool mint but find it does have alcohol and so has a lot of bite to it. I may order the kind without the alcohol next time, but with four large bottles on hand, that may be awhile. I like that it has fluoride so I can avoid those $135 treatments at Dental Village, and that it tells you to swish it in your mouth for a full minute as opposed to 30 seconds for the other mouthwashes I had bought in the store. 60 seconds is a long time for my cheek muscles, but they will get into shape with daily workouts. My mouth feels a lot cleaner and fresher when I finish which leaves me confident the product did what it is supposed to and I see no reason why I shouldn’t keep buying more when the time comes.

My mouth feels sparkling clean, and I feel like the clean feeling stays for much longer than when I only brushed and flossed. There is a very slight burn afterwards that isn’t uncomfortable but makes me feel like I’m super clean. I’ll be reordering! I think my dentist will be pleased with me.

