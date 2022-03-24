Best Facial Toners & Astringents in 2022

A toner is a refreshing and hydrating product that can be used after cleansing the face. It helps to remove any residual dirt, oil, or makeup that may be left behind after cleansing. In addition, toners can help to restore the skin’s natural pH balance and provide a boost of hydration. Astringents, on the other hand, are typically used for oily or acne-prone skin.
They help to remove excess oil and tighten pores. Astringents can also help to reduce redness and inflammation. While both toners and astringents can be beneficial for the skin, it is important to choose the right product for your individual skin type. For example, if you have dry or sensitive skin, you shoulds
THAYERS Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 Ounce
Skin Type: Oily, Combination, Normal | Product Benefits: Tone; Hydrate and pH Balance | Active Ingredients: Witch Hazel | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: THAYERS
PROS
Soothes and calms the skin
Alcohol free and made with certified organic ingredients
Helps reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier
Unique formulation picked by hand and made the old fashioned way
THAYERS Alcohol-Free Lavender Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 oz
Skin Type: Acne Prone,Oily,All Skin Types | Product Benefits: Soothe,Moisture,Hydrate | Active Ingredients: Vitamin_e | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: THAYERS
PROS
Alcohol free and formulated to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of skin
Made with certified organic Witch Hazel grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut, and certified organic Aloe Vera
Picked by hand and made the old fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol
Dermatologist tested
THAYERS Alcohol-Free Original Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 oz
Skin Type: Oily, Combination, Normal | Product Benefits: Tone, Hydrate and PH Balance | Active Ingredients: Vitamin_e | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: THAYERS
PROS
Alcohol free and formulated to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of skin
Made with certified organic Witch Hazel grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut
Certified organic Aloe Vera helps reduce the look of pores, balances oily skin, and maintains the skin’s moisture barrier
Unique Formulation: Thayers Witch Hazel extract is farm to bottle. It’s picked by hand and made the old fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol
THAYERS Alcohol-Free Unscented Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 oz
Skin Type: Oily | Product Benefits: Soothe,Moisture,Hydrate | Active Ingredients: Vitamin_e | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: THAYERS
PROS
Alcohol free and formulated to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of skin
Certified organic Witch Hazel grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut
Certified organic Aloe Vera
Unique Formulation: Thayers Witch Hazel extract is farm to bottle. It’s picked by hand and made the old fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol
THAYERS Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 Ounce
Skin Type: Oily | Product Benefits: Soothe,Moisture,Hydrate | Active Ingredients: ERROR | Item Form: Liquid | Brand: THAYERS
PROS
Alcohol free: Won’t dry out or irritate skin
Made with certified organic Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera: Grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers, these ingredients help reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier
Unique Formulation: Picked by hand and made the old fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol, this formulation is unique to Thayers
Dermatologist tested: Approved by doctors for all skin types
Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner, 100% Natural
Skin Type: Sensitive | Product Benefits: Soothing | Active Ingredients: Fragrance free | Item Form: Drop | Brand: Dickinson’s
PROS
100% natural and fragrance free
Visibly shrinks pores
Removes excess oil and impurities
Tones and refreshes skin
Olay Oil Minimizing Toner – 7.2oz, Pack of 4
Skin Type: Combination | Product Benefits: Moisture | Item Form: Oil | Scent: Unscented | Brand: Olay
PROS
Removes impurities and excess oil
Suitable for oily to combination skin types
Witch Hazel is a natural astringent with oil reducing and anti inflammatory properties
Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore-perfecting Toner, 100% Natural, 8 Ounce, 6 Count
Skin Type: All | Product Benefits: Soothing | Active Ingredients: Witch Hazel | Scent: Fragrance free | Brand: Dickinson’s
PROS
Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore perfecting Toner, 100% Natural, 8 Ounce, 6 Count
Dermalogica Active Moist – Oil-Free Lightweight Face Moisturizer
Brand: Dermalogica | Scent: Unscented | Skin Type: Oily, Dry | Item Weight: 0.31 Pounds | Product Benefits: Provides effective, oil-free hydration without a greasy feel. To help smooth and improve skin texture.Provides effective, oil-free hydration without a greasy feel. To help smooth and improve skin texture.
PROS
Noncomedogenic (won’t clog pores)
Helps improve overall appearance of skin