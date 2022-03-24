Best Facial Toners & Astringents in 2022

THAYERS Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 Ounce

Looking for a gentle, alcohol-free toner that will make your skin bloom? Look no further than Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera. Our remarkable formula contains rose water, filet of aloe vera, and our proprietary Witch Hazel extract. Rose petals are full of natural oils and sugars that help restore dehydrated skin and bring out a natural, dewy, glowing complexion. The natural astringent properties of rose petals work in tandem with witch hazel, tightening pores, controlling oil production, locking moisture in, and keeping your face looking young and fresh all day long.

PROS

: Oily, Combination, Normal |: Tone; Hydrate and pH Balance |: Witch Hazel |: Liquid |: THAYERS

Soothes and calms the skin

Alcohol free and made with certified organic ingredients

Helps reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier

Unique formulation picked by hand and made the old fashioned way

THAYERS Alcohol-Free Lavender Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 oz

For a gentle, refreshing facial treatment that will revitalize your skin, try Thayers Alcohol-Free Lavender Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula. Made with lavender extract, filet of aloe vera, and our proprietary Witch Hazel extract, this formula calms and soothes sensitive skin while reducing redness and irritation. Lavender’s anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties also help to cleanse and manage acne.

PROS

: Acne Prone,Oily,All Skin Types |: Soothe,Moisture,Hydrate |: Vitamin_e |: Liquid |: THAYERS

Alcohol free and formulated to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of skin

Made with certified organic Witch Hazel grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut, and certified organic Aloe Vera

Picked by hand and made the old fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol

Dermatologist tested

THAYERS Alcohol-Free Original Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 oz

Looking for a gentle, alcohol-free toner that won’t dry out your skin? Look no further than Thayers Alcohol-Free Original Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula. Made with filet of aloe vera and our proprietary Witch Hazel extract, this toner helps to soothe and refresh skin while gently removing any remaining impurities. Plus, the Aloe Vera formula leaves skin feeling soft and hydrated.

PROS

: Oily, Combination, Normal |: Tone, Hydrate and PH Balance |: Vitamin_e |: Liquid |: THAYERS

Alcohol free and formulated to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of skin

Made with certified organic Witch Hazel grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut

Certified organic Aloe Vera helps reduce the look of pores, balances oily skin, and maintains the skin’s moisture barrier

Unique Formulation: Thayers Witch Hazel extract is farm to bottle. It’s picked by hand and made the old fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol

THAYERS Alcohol-Free Unscented Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 oz

Looking for a gentle, alcohol-free toner that will soothe, tone, and hydrate your skin? Look no further than THAYERS Alcohol-Free Unscented Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula. Made with certified organic ingredients, this unique formulation helps reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier.

PROS

: Oily |: Soothe,Moisture,Hydrate |: Vitamin_e |: Liquid |: THAYERS

Alcohol free and formulated to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of skin

Certified organic Witch Hazel grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut

Certified organic Aloe Vera

Unique Formulation: Thayers Witch Hazel extract is farm to bottle. It’s picked by hand and made the old fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol

THAYERS Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula, 12 Ounce

Looking for a gentle facial toner that won’t leave your skin feeling dry and irritated? THAYERS Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera Formula is the perfect choice! Made with certified organic Witch Hazel and other natural ingredients, this face toner helps reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier. Sooth your skin and feel confident knowing that you’re using a product that is 98% natural origin.

PROS

: Oily |: Soothe,Moisture,Hydrate |: ERROR |: Liquid |: THAYERS

Alcohol free: Won’t dry out or irritate skin

Made with certified organic Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera: Grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers, these ingredients help reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin’s moisture barrier

Unique Formulation: Picked by hand and made the old fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol, this formulation is unique to Thayers

Dermatologist tested: Approved by doctors for all skin types

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner, 100% Natural

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner is a gentle, non-drying formula that helps to remove dirt and makeup residue while leaving skin soft, smooth, and naturally balanced. This can be used daily and is perfect for sensitive skin.

PROS

: Sensitive |: Soothing |: Fragrance free |: Drop |: Dickinson’s

100% natural and fragrance free

Visibly shrinks pores

Removes excess oil and impurities

Tones and refreshes skin

Olay Oil Minimizing Toner – 7.2oz, Pack of 4

Removing impurities and refreshing skin, Olay Oil Minimizing Clean Toner is perfect for oily to combination skin types. Witch hazel helps to deal with excess oil while removing dirt and makeup without stripping your skin of essential moisture. Sweep over freshly cleansed face and neck with a cotton ball to reduce oil and impurities.

PROS

: Combination |: Moisture |: Oil |: Unscented |: Olay

Removes impurities and excess oil

Suitable for oily to combination skin types

Witch Hazel is a natural astringent with oil reducing and anti inflammatory properties

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore-perfecting Toner, 100% Natural, 8 Ounce, 6 Count

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Toner removes excess oils and impurities from your skin, leaving it soft, smooth, naturally balanced and purified. Our exclusive formula is 100% natural and distilled for purity and performance using sustainably-harvested organic plants. Gentle, non-drying, non-irritating, fragrance-free for sensitive skin – this comes in a 16 oz bottle.

PROS

: All |: Soothing |: Witch Hazel |: Fragrance free |: Dickinson’s

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore perfecting Toner, 100% Natural, 8 Ounce, 6 Count

Dermalogica Active Moist – Oil-Free Lightweight Face Moisturizer

Looking for a light weight, oil-free face moisturizer that will help improve your skin’s overall tone and texture? Look no further than Dermalogica’s Active Moist. This clinically proven, lightweight lotion features unique humidity-resistant properties that help lock in hydration while allowing your skin to breath. It’s perfect for normal to oily skin types and can be used both in the morning and at night. Active Moist is formulated with Dermalogica’s exclusive Active unworthy complex which contains botanical extracts of mallow, cucumber and ivy to help soothe and protect the skin. Additionally, it contains Silk Amino Acids and a blend of Plant extracts to help smooth and improve your skin’s overall

PROS

: Dermalogica |: Unscented |: Oily, Dry |: 0.31 Pounds |: Provides effective, oil-free hydration without a greasy feel. To help smooth and improve skin texture.Provides effective, oil-free hydration without a greasy feel. To help smooth and improve skin texture.

Noncomedogenic (won’t clog pores)

Helps improve overall appearance of skin