Becca Kufrin Claps Back After Slut-Shaming Comment Amid Reunion With Thomas Jacob

She’s standing to defend herself. Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Their relationship has been a breeze in the time since they’ve come back from Bachelor at Paradise beaches, even though some fans aren’t convinced.

“Should I start following him on the gram yet or what?” The Bachelorette season 14 host 31 shared adoring photos of the real estate agent, 29 on Instagram on October 16, 2017. 16.

In reply to the criticism, one of her social media fans commented, “The reason so many dudes don’t fully commit to @bkoof is because she freely gives it up to every guy [crying laughing emoji].”

The Bourdon founder, who was adamant about the critic’s remarks, adding, “Lol. How’s your relationship going?”

The pictures taken by their BiP couple were snapped at their time at the Blended Festival held in San Diego, in which they were among their friends from Bachelor Nation alumni on Friday the 15th of October. They even took photo-shoots with former contestant Blake Horstmann, his onscreen ex Katie Thurston, Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb and other ex-contestants.

“On a scale of 1-10 how weird is Bachelor Nation ,” Horstmann 32 captioned the snap of the group on Friday. He also added in his caption the hashtags “try to not make the dating tree on this pic.” “Thomas is tall” and “the answer is too many zeros” in his caption.

Although the Minnesota native shook off critics with a raunchy applause over her upload on Saturday however, it’s not her first instance that she’s spoken out against those who doubt her love for.

“Red is my favorite color,” Kufrin said in a comment on an August 8 social media post by the couple, after a viewer noticed the fact that Jacobs appeared to have “red flags” written all over his body.

While Kufrin initially separated from her lover at the end of October’s episode on the ABC reality show, they rekindled their relationship after the show’s taping concluded. In the years since, the couple has been growing their friendship and have even met their dogs.

“We had a great time together and I would say it was smooth sailing for those weeks that we spent on the beach together, which was incredible to start a relationship, but for me, to leave a third time with somebody I really had to know who I would be leaving with,” the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast co-host talked about their breakup on Thursday 14th of October’s episode on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “I was like, I see this positive fun-loving, supportive great guy, but to make a relationship, there’s going to be hard times and I wanted to see how he would get through adversity or handle any hiccup in the road, and I didn’t get to see that on my time really in Paradise.”

After returning after a trip to the Mexico beach Kufrin was one of the people to call her San Diego resident ahead of their reconciliation.

“I was mad, I was hurt,” the Bachelorette season 17 star spoke to podcast hosts Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson in which he admitted that he believed the relationship wasn’t ended. “When she first messaged me, she said”I’m sure that I’m the last person you’d like to talk to in the present. This could not be more different from reality, because that was the exact message I was hoping to get. It was the only person I was looking forward to seeing. It was the only person I’d love to hold. … The breakup] revealed that we were experiencing something and that it was removed of us, for just a brief moment.”

Since reuniting the former publicist made a joke she was “third times the charm” as she raved about her boyfriend.

“I’m sorry for breaking up with you on national television, but I’ll take every day to make it up to you, Tommy,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to you for making me smile more than it has in the past. It’s time to get started on the real life @thomasajacobs.”

