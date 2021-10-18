Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane’s Son Dutton’s Family Album

Courtesy of Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Darling Dutton! Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are enjoying life with their son.

The Bachelor’s alum had a baby in June 2021. She wrote on Instagram: “Dutton Walker Lane born on June 8 2021. Dad and I just can’t be satisfied with all the 9.9 pounds that you are. Then we’ll be back to baby cuddles and thanking Jesus every time for this amazing miracle! !”

The country artist shared the world his “first time holding” the baby boy in a photo that he wrote. “Words can’t describe the love I feel inside my heart for this little man!” the North Carolina native captioned an Instagram video. “Thanks for all your prayers. I’ll never comprehend how @laurenlan was able to birth an infant weighing 9 pounds! DUTTON WALKER LANE, welcome to the world.”

The next months, they took their baby to the emergency room believing Dutton was suffering from an ear infection.

“Fourteen hours later, we are home and resting but basically, he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection, but with babies so small and under 28 days old, they worry about meningitis and do a full work up and spinal tap,” the Bachelor Nation member told her Instagram followers in July 2021. “Thankfully, we just have to give him meds and keep an eye and pray it doesn’t turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.”

The “Take Back Home Girl” performer also gave an update on her health, and thanked his fans to pray for him. “Dutty Buddy is doing much better,” Lane exclaimed.

The former flight attendant tied the knot in October of 2019 in Nashville about four months following the proposal of the songwriter. Bushnell was involved with Ben Higgins from 2016 to 2017, after they first were introduced and fell in love during season 20 on The Bachelor.

After Bushnell and Lane revealed their pregnancy news in December of 2020, Higgins sent his congratulations via social media. “What a thing to celebrate,” Higgins wrote. Indiana native wrote about his ex-fiancee’s post on social media.

The Oregon native said at the time that having her family grow was an “dream,” writing, “Holding your father’s hand, watching you dance in my stomach. Hearing your heartbeat. My new favorite sound. A true miracle. A new life. Our sweet baby. Thank for you, Jesus! All glory is due to You.”

Follow the video below to view Dutton’s most precious memories with his family since the day of his birth.

Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Big Moment

Bushnell was holding her baby at the hospital.

New Dad

Lane was a rock star for the youngster.

Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Postpartum Pride

The former reality TV star displayed her stomach in shame as she celebrated her son’s first week.

Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

New to nursing

“It’s been hard and honestly painful at times and quite the opposite of glamorous,” Bushnell wrote about breastfeeding in June 2021. She also thanked her lactation specialist.

Credit: Courtesy of Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Happy Holiday

Dutton marked his first 4th of July celebration in 2021.

Via US Magazine