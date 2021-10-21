Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez’s adorable breast-feeding Album

Courtesy Bekah Martinez/Instagram (3)

She is breastfeeding her Bachelor baby! Bekah Martinez has two kids with her husband, Grayston Leonard, and has been transparent about her breastfeeding journey with both.

9 months ago, the reality show host welcomed her baby girl, Ruth She said that she would breastfeed the baby girl “as long as” she can.

The California native shared her thoughts the reason on the Instagram Stories in the month of November of 2019: “I get the question frequently: “How long you going to breastfeed How long will you breast-feed for?’ … There’s nothing unusual about breastfeeding a baby who’s 2 years old. It’s a bonding time, and helps boost immunity. It’s only odd in the event that you still believe in your mind that the breasts are sexually intimate for both mother and child. If you believe that, who’s the one who’s weird?”

The former ABC presenter was later quoted as describing her breastfeeding schedule by saying that she breastfeeds “frequently and as long as” is possible to maintain her milk supply as she studies at her studies at the University of California Irvine.

“I don’t pump unless I’m at school,” Martinez stated. “I supplement my formula with the days I’m not having to place pressure on myself to produce enough milk the time I’m away. My experience is that stress equals lower milk production.”

It’s the “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost’s son, Franklin, arrived in June 2020. She posted a picture of his younger sister and him simultaneously.

“In case you were wondering how the breast-feeding is going,” Martinez wrote in the caption of the caption of an Instagram Story selfie with her newborn and toddler.

The owner of the rock climbing gym started dating in 2018 and plan to continue expanding their family. “I would be fine with five or six [kids],” Martinez exclusively revealed to DailyGossip in August, 2019. “Maybe just five.”

The original plan was to sit “a couple of years” before having a baby. 2. “We can travel with [Ruth] really easily, so we want to stick with her and then go for the rest,” Martinez said to Us at the time.

Continue scrolling for photos from The Bachelor episode 22 cast breastfeeding Ruth and Franklin throughout the course of the year.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

So I’m sick

Martinez requested her Instagram followers for help as Franklin struggled with croup in the month of October 2021. She wrote “He’s miserable and can’t sleep.”

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Cute Cuddles

Franklin was sat on blankets while breastfeeding in August 2021.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Brown Eyes

When Martinez was asked to post the “most recent pic of Franklin” in July 2021, Martinez posted a breast-feeding image on Instagram.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

The End of an Era

When she announced the decision she made to stop weaning Ruth at the end of June in 2021 Martinez posted on Instagram: “I’m proud of our journey and I’ll always look back happily on the times my body fed and comforted my baby girl. I would’ve gone twice as long if both of us were still happy with it!”

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Is It Time To Call It Quits?

“Honestly so over tandem nursing but so scared of the weaning process,” Martinez posted on May 2021’s Instagram Stories with selfies. “At this moment, I may quit breastfeeding completely. I’m afraid of what Ruth will react if she’s not allowed to the boob while Frank nursed. It’s not going well.”

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Time to Fly

Martinez breastfeeding Franklin while she was at the airport in May 2021. She continued to feed her children and daughter during the flight, and wrote on Instagram: “I am TOUCHED OUT and currently OVER breast-feeding lol.”

Credit: Valerie Metz/@mammafolk/Instagram

Family on Film

“Man, this s–t is hard and wonderful and exhausting and full of surprises,” Martinez wrote in the May 2021 Instagram slideshow. “I would not wish it any other way! It’s the best dream of all time. Moms rule the world.”

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Perfect Priorities

Although Martinez had not “envisioned her life” to be filled with “late nights” with her “tits out” and “milk drunk babies by [her] side,” she declared motherhood “100 percent worth it” in a 2021 May Instagram Reel.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Cute Cow

Martinez put her body in Martinez covered her chest with a “Moo” GIF while breast-feeding Ruth in the month of May 2021.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Breast-feeding in bed

Martinez took care of Franklin in her room in the month of April 2021 in an Instagram Story selfie.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Defending Her Determination

After sharing in April of 2021 an Instagram image of herself as “a milk machine,” Martinez said to an Instagram user the following “nursing [Ruth] well into the toddler years is 100 percent normal.”

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

The Weather is Not So Hot

“My poor boy has to take a break every few seconds while he’s nursing because his nose is congested,” Martinez wrote on her April 20, 2021 Instagram Story.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Couch Cuddles

Martinez “spent some time on the couch” with her daughter, while she was celebrating her birthday, which was in February 2021.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Sneak Peek

After some time “still and quiet and off [her] phone,” Martinez posted a photo from February 2021 that showed Franklin nurse. “The rest of my time looked a lot like this haha,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram Story shot.

Credit: Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Bright Side

“There are perks to nursing a toddler,” Martinez captioned a photo of her in January 2021. “Mainly that it makes them sit still for more than two minutes.”

Jungle Gym

“This was me nursing Ruth earlier,” Martinez captioned the Jan. 20, 2021 Instagram video that showed her daughter’s feet on her face. “Made my want to hold off for a while longer for no. 3.”

Makeup with Mom

“Glam and boob,” Martinez wrote in the caption of a Jan. 2021 Instagram Story selfie while getting her makeup done.

Giving Thanks

Martinez took a mirror selfie while her youngest child was nursing, and she praised her fans’ “love and encouragement.”

So sleepy

Martinez shared with her Instagram followers in December of 2020 in December 2020 that she felt “so tired,” explaining, “Ruth’s getting four molars in at once, and Frank has been up at all hours of the night wanting boob. I do NOT do well on little sleep.”

Via US Magazine