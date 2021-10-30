Bachelor Nation Couple That Called It Quits in 2021

Dale with Clare and Blake Moynes with Katie Thurston. ABC (2)

The black roses. Bachelor Nation has weathered many storms and has made progress during its two decades of existencewhich included a landmark year-long season in the 25th on The Bachelor with the first Black lead, Matt James, which premiered in January.

The couple that is not perfect, however they get their happily-ever-after such as season 16 of Bachelorette Clare Crawley and fiance Dale Moss. After a turbulent relationship in the year 2020, the couple decided to call their relationship off in January prior to giving their love a second shot in February.

DailyGossip reported in September the two had split less than a year after they had reconciled.

“It was best for them to go their separate ways at this time,” an insider told us in the days before things became tense between them. “They will still support each other and have love for each other no matter what.”

The couple was the subject of headlines when their relationship led to the hairstylist being removed from The Bachelorette two weeks into the show’s production, after a proposal from Moss that aired in November of 2020. In the year that was to come however, the couple encountered a bump in the road, and decided to break up with a bang in September.

Following the second breakup the source informed Us the news that Crawley is now ready to begin a new chapter in her life.

“Clare has had a look at everything and has seen what she needs to be able to say goodbye and not be looking back. She’s over Dale and is done with him,” the insider said in October. “This last week has shown the woman that Dale isn’t somebody who truly cares about her. He’s trying to put on an appearance to impress the public since his focus is on himself and his image.”

Then, earlier in the year The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart season 1 winners, Bri Stauss and Chris Watson have announced their breakup.

After falling in love with the spinoff show that began airing in April 2020 the pair decided to end their relationship in January of this year in early January, telling E! News in an official announcement: “We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally.”

The duo, who provoked speculation about a breakup in the month of December after being absent on each other’s social media profiles, released two albums prior to the pair broke up.

Scroll down to find out the which Bachelor Nation couples went their different ways in 2021:

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes

The former bank marketing manager was engaged to the wildlife director during making The Bachelorette season 17 finale in April. The couple’s proposal was broadcast on the television show in August that year. Two weeks later they announced they’d parted ways.

“It is in mutual love and respect that we’ve made the decision to part ways. We are extremely grateful for the time we spent together as well as the entire process that taken place this year, however we have come to the conclusion that we’re not compatible couple and that it is the most loving decision for us both to pursue our own lives independently,” the stars wrote in a joint statement that they shared on each of their Instagram accounts. “We would like to be treated with respect and respect as we make this change. We both will forever desire only the best for each other and we ask you to be supportive of our choice.”

Credit: Photographer Group/MEGA

Corinne Olympios and Vincent

Us exclusively revealed on September 21 that season 21 Bachelor couple, who were both on the show, broke up after less than two years of being together. “We split just one month ago. I would like to wish her all only the very best.” Fratantoni wrote to Us through a letter made at the time. “I don’t wish anything bad about her and [I] don’t have anything bad to say about her.”

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

Us revealed in the month of January 2021 the fact that Crawley and Moss ended their relationship, two months after their television proposal was shown in The Bachelorette in November 2020. Us revealed back then that the couple tried to resolve the “serious issues,” but ultimately , their romance “caused friction with Dale’s friends and family.” The former footballer confirmed the breakup on the day after, saying the split was “the healthiest decision” for the two of them to break up.

They briefly rekindled their relationship in February however Us revealed seven months after that they split for the second time.

Credit: Courtesy Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

The pilot dated Flanagan prior to his time on the Bachelor and, while they bonded during filming, he took Flanagan home before her his hometown. When Weber made a proposal his love to Hannah Ann Sluss during the 2020 finale , and briefly dated his second-placed contestant, Madison Prewett, after they broke up after which he turned his attention towards Flanagan in April 2020.

But, the pair called the sag in December of 2020 and Weber breaking the news in New Years Eve. The ex-lovers reunited in January however, at Valentine’s Day the following month they had officially broken up. together.

“We had a wonderful Valentine’s Day together. But then it was just tiny things. … The story was a disaster,” Flanagan said on an episode in March of”Off The Vine. “Off the Vine” podcast. “I was basically angry with him. I ended having to leave New York and going to one of my friends’ houses and spending time with her. He sent me a text message, but I didn’t reply, and I then discovered some information which I was not happy with. The two of us were still in Find My Friends. … My friend left and basically told her, ‘Get me out of your life. The relationship ended horribly.” The two have since been publicly feuding about what went wrong in their relationship.

Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bri Stauss, Chris Watson and Chris Watson

The couple, who first were making Listen to Your Heart, that debuted at the end of April in 2020. officially announced their separation in January. “With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways,” the couple announced in their joint statement at the time, stating that they plan to continue working in music. “We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together.”

The cookies are created by a variety of social media platforms which we have added to our website in order to allow users to send our content to your networks and friends. They are able to track your browsing habits across different websites and building an interest profile. This could affect the content and content that you receive from other websites that you visit. If you don’t allow cookies, you might not be able or view these tools for sharing.

The cookies can be created on our website through our partners in advertising. They could be used by these businesses to create a profile on your preferences and display relevant advertisements on other sites. They don’t store any your personal data, but they are built on identifying your web browser and your device. If you refuse to accept these cookies, you’ll receive less targeted advertisements.

Cookies allow us to measure traffic sources and visits to evaluate and enhance the efficiency of our site. They allow us to determine which pages are most popular and the least, and determine how visitors navigate through the website. The information they collect is aggregated and therefore is not identifiable. If you refuse to consent to these cookies, we won’t know which time you’ve been on our website, and we will be unable to track the performance of our site.

Clear Filters

All Consents Are Allowed

Via US Magazine