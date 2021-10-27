Average Salary for Movie Stars : Dwayne Johnson, Sandra Bullock and More

Shutterstock (2)

Huge paychecks for the biggest stars! If a number of the most famous stars in Hollywood are tapped to be the main actors in blockbusters they usually can anticipate a huge pay package from the productionthe amount could exceed several million dollars.

Film stars continue to make massive sums of money in order to star in major motion films through the years, usually making the stars millionaires as a result. For instance in the year Jim Carrey signed onto The Cable Guy in 1996, he received an impressive sum of $20 million at the hands of Columbia Pictures in advance and an additional 15 percent guarantee from the film’s box-office sales, as per the June 1995 Variety report.

“It was a business decision,” Sony Pictures Chairman Mark Canton explained to the Los Angeles Times at the time. “And when it’s the right decision it’s going to be very profitable. …”I’m creating films to earn money.”

One year earlier, Carrey earned around $450,000 for Ace Ventura, Pet Detective and $7 million for Dumb and Dumber before signing the more recent contract on the film in the year 1995. Sony film.

Carrey’s salary of $20 million has maintained a high base for Hollywood’s top actors to refer to when negotiating their appearance fees. However, a few actors’ earnings have over the amount. For instance the actor Daniel Craig has earned nearly 100 million dollars to be on the Knives Out sequels, following the success of the film in 2019 According to an Variety report from August 2021.

After an initial “whodunnit” flick’s popularity, Netflix was quick to negotiate new deals with Rian Johnson Ram Bergman and the Skyfall actor to be featured in two new films in this film franchise. The Hollywood Reporter estimated in April 2021 that the streaming service spent $469 million for the project.

While the biggest stars continue to earn millions per movie, there’s an income gap between most renowned performers and actors. According to Variety’s list, while Craig made $100 million, only one woman was paid greater than $250,000.

As Jennifer Lawrence became Hollywood’s highest-paid actress in 2015, she realized that she wasn’t earning the same amount as her male counterparts , after finding out that her American Hustle co-stars were paid significantly higher then she had been. She’s been vocal about the gap in pay in interviews and in articles in the newspaper.

“I didn’t want to seem like a brat,” the Silver Linings Playbook star told CBS News in December 2015. “I realized it was not Sony’s fault. There’s a gender bias in the way we females have on ourselves. If I don’t have a voice for women who do not have a voice, what’s the purpose?”

A few years after The Academy Award winner wrote a now-viral article on Lena’s “Lenny Letter” website in December 2015 on her struggle in the fight for equity pay.

“When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d–ks, I didn’t get mad at Sony,” she wrote at the time. “I became angry with myself. I was unsuccessful in my negotiation skills because I gave up too early. It was not my intention to be fighting over the millions of dollars, which, frankly because of two franchises, I do not need. … If I’m honest with myself I’d lie if I said there was a factor desire to get loved which influenced my decision to conclude the deal without any real battle.”

In her letter, she continued, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a boss in charge who would spend time thinking about the angle he could utilize to make the voice of his constituents heard. It’s all heard. Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper all fought and achieved powerful agreements for themselves. In fact, I’m certain they were praised for their ability to be aggressive and tactical and shrewd, while I was trying to avoid appearing an egoist and not receiving my fair part.”

Check out the following chart to find out the amount that some of the biggest film stars make for their most acclaimed blockbuster films:

Daniel Craig

According to Variety’s report, Craig has signed two additional Knives Out sequels for an astonishing $100 million.

Dwayne Johnson

The former wrestler was reported to have made $50 million from his upcoming part on the film Red One.

Will Smith

Formerly, Fresh Prince earned a whopping $40 million from the King Richard picture, which is scheduled for release in October 2021 premiere.

Mark Wahlberg

The Boston native was reportedly paid an amount of $30 million for his work as a character on the Netflix show Spenser Confidential, according to Variety.

Jennifer Lawrence

After voicing her support for equality of pay throughout 2015, and even beyond The Hunger Games star later landed an amount of $25 million for the film 2021, Don’t Look Up.

Sandra Bullock

Bullock is expected to earn around $20 million from The Lost City of D According to the Variety report.

Michael B. Jordan

It’s been reported that the Friday Night Lights alum earned $15 million for his performance in the film Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, which included the promise of a buyout at the end.

Leonardo DiCaprio

The Hollywood Reporter revealed in March 2015 that the Growing Pains alum earned $25 million in upfront money for The Wolf of Wall Street. The deal was reported to have included his production fee for the film.

Angelina Jolie

To play the lead role in the film Maleficent during 2014. Jolie was paid more than $16 million as per The Hollywood Reporter. In the sequel to Maleficent in 2020 It was reported that she made double the amount, which was around $33 million.

Ryan Reynolds

Its Aviation Gin owner reportedly earned $20 million while he was a prominent actor for the Netflix series Red Notice.

Gal Gadot

The actress was reported to have received $20 million for her part in the film as an art thief the Netflix series Red Notice.

