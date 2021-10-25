Ariana Madix Regrets Not ‘Calling Out’ the True Story About Miami Girl With Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandovol and Ariana Madix. Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Stand firm. Although she hasn’t many regrets regarding her experiences to “Miami Girl” while working at SUR, Ariana Madix does admit she would have made changes to one aspect of her behavior.

“I do not know. I was about to affirm my decision. I could have just staying there and not gone,” Ariana, 36 was exclusively quoted by DailyGossip as she promoted Season 9 on Vanderpump Rules. “But we went to a nearby bar and had a drink, then laid back until they were”You’ve got to return here. ‘”

In season 3 of the cult Bravo show Tom Sandoval’s former girlfriend Kristen Doute helped bring a girl who claimed she had connected with Tom Sandoval, TomTom co-founder 38-year-old to the restaurant. Ariana and Tom left SUR and then returned after Lisa Vanderpump called them back.

for the Fancy AF Cocktails creator the moment could have ended much differently if she decided to stay.

“I nearly wish I didn’t quit. The reason we resigned was that we felt that production was pulling the entire thing. We thought”Oh, how random people show up in the present,” she noted to Us. “I do regret, I guess just not fully calling out the whole real story, like on camera and staying there.”

Ariana said that she wishes she had faced the truth regarding the reason why she was spreading these allegations: “If I would’ve dragged the girl back into the room and right up to Jax Taylor’s face and asked”What was the reason for you to sell an article? What was it you were selling?’ I could have had him admit, ‘Well I was carrying her laptop. It’s just that I feel that I ought to be a little more direct.”

While Kristen 38 was involved in the third season of The Other Two However, the Other Two actress revealed that she’s not regretting them being friends.

“We’ve been great since we made that decision,” Ariana said.

The Paradise City star’s boyfriend also recently talked about the things he regrets about that particular moment.

“If I could do it all over and over, I wouldn’t have filmed with her. I’m not sure that’s fair. So, can I think up some thing about anyone and then appear on the talk show?” Sandoval told Us in August. “I wish I would have just never even engaged in that at all.”

