Angelina Jolie’s Inspirational motherhood quotes: Children are ‘The Best Friends I’ve Have Ever had’

Six children! Angelina Jolie has more than the average number of children among her children and it’s not a surprise that she enjoys talking about her parenting experience.

The Oscar winner is a mother of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne along alongside her former husband Brad Pitt. The couple separated for two years after they tied the wedding on the 14th of July 2014, and they have continued co-parenting their children ever since.

Regarding Jolie’s parenting methods sources said to DailyGossip exclusive in April of 2019: “Her kids are her life. Every day is an adventure.”

The insider also said: “[Jolie] really likes learning lessons from life and the new ideas that result from trying different things. The sky’s the limit with her.”

This outlook has led to extraordinary activities, from going to an ancient Buddhist temple, or having conversations with influential artists and thinkers like PraCh Ly who is an influential Cambodian producer and rapper. She has taken different members of her family to premieres of films over time, and even brought all six of them to go to see The Boy Who Harnessed Wind in February of 2019.

Jolie is also known to spoil her children when they celebrate birthdays. When Shiloh turned a teenager Director “paid to shut down [The Basement LA] for four hours and have full run of the facility’s” escape rooms. The event also featured magicians in the house souvenir shirts, an ping-pong table Nintendo Switch and board games.

The father of the Maleficent actress, Jon Voight, gushed about Jolie’s parenting techniques to Us exclusively in February of 2019.

“She’s a very invested mom,” the Ray Donovan star told Us at the time. “She’s engaged. She’s with the kids. She is there for them all day long. She’s extremely smart, too. She’s a smart girl. She’s brave. She’s got all of these wonderful attributes.”

Continue reading to find out what Jolie has to speak on her children’s development. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne as well as without their father.

Prepared for Anything

“If you tell them we’re getting on a plane tomorrow, they’re all excited to pack their bags, and if you say we’re not coming back for months, they won’t bat an eye,” Jolie revealed to W magazine of her brood in her cover story for 2008.

Global Goals

“With my family, I’m trying to raise them to have respect for all people and make friends around the world and feel at home with the world and really live a truly global [life] because I think it’s what forms them and it’s really important to me,” she said to StarPulse in the same year.

The Right Number

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles native takes motherhood extremely seriously! “We want to make sure we don’t build a family so big that we don’t have absolutely enough time to raise them each really well,” she said to Vanity Fair in 2008. “Children are clearly a commitment, a bigger commitment [than marriage]. It’s for life.”

Perfect Priorities

In 2008 the year 2008, in 2008, the Golden Globe winner told the Los Angeles Times that her children have been “the center of [her] life.”

Get the Homework Done!

“We travel and I’m the first person to say, ‘Get the school work done as quickly as possible because let’s go out and explore,'” Jolie said to The Independent in 2011. “I’d rather them go to a museum and learn to play guitar and read and pick a book they love.”

Real Reminder

“The great thing about having a bunch of kids is that they just remind you that you’re the person who takes them to go poop,” Jolie said to Total Film magazine in 2013. “That’s who you are!”

Super Supported

“I’m not a single mom with two jobs trying to get by every day,” the human rights activist said to The New York Daily News in 2014. “I have much more support than most people, most women in this world. And I have the financial means to have a home and health care and food. … Consider all the people who really struggle and don’t have the financial means, don’t have the support, and many people are single raising children. That’s hard.”

Staying Together

“I want to make sure my kids are never worried about me,” the Changeling star said to The Wall Street Journal in the year 2015. “Even if I’m going through something, I make sure they are very aware that I’m totally fine. I’ll stop and make a joke, I talk to them. I never, ever want them to have that secret worry and feel that they have to take care of me.”

Darling Daughter

What makes the actress smile? “The sound of Zahara’s laugh,” she stated to Hello magazine in the year 2017. “She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy.”

Bedtime Rituals

Jolie has also stated in Hello, “I tell my kids stories every night and I am always doing different voices …. There’s nothing that gives me more pleasure than entertaining my children.”

Loyal Little Ones

“We’re really such a unit,” Jolie stated to The New York Times in 2017 about her children. “They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more.”

Best Brood

In a 2017 interview on BBC News, Jolie said, “In five years’ time, I would like to be traveling around the world visiting my children, hoping that they’re just happy and doing really interesting things, and I imagine in many different parts of the world, and I’ll be supporting them.”

Plot Twist

“It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby,” she said to AP News in 2016. “I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother.” She added that her life changed when she was playing with children at the local school in Cambodia and told the media, “It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere.”

Words of Wisdom

“I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds,” the actress wrote in her August 2019 Elle article about “wicked women and the men who understand them.” “You can always wear an attractive dress and it’s irrelevant what you put on to the outside when your mind isn’t strong. There’s nothing more attractive and attractive — some might even be able to call it charming as someone who has an independent decision-making process and her own views.”

Real Talk

“When your children are little, you feel more ‘Mommy,'” the actress said to Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “When they are teenagers, you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.”

The First Time for Everything

“Just sent one off [to college]. I’m so proud of him,” Maddox, the Los Angeles native told Entertainment Tonight of Maddox in September of this year. “I’m so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage. It’s going to be different for different kids. Maddox was so ready.”

A Balanced and Healthy Life

“I’ve wanted [my kids] to be exposed to it all,” the Maleficent Mistress of Evil actress spoke to Extra about her stardom in the month of September of 2019. “It’s a part of their life. But it’s not important to them and a center of their lives in a way that’s unhealthy. It’s all fun.”

Reunion

“He’s flying to meet me in Japan,” the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress spoke to Extra in September of 2019 about her son Maddox when he began his first year of freshman in Yonsei University. “My hug is just two days away. He’s amazing. I’m sure he’s solid and he’s fine, however, I’m in need of it.”

