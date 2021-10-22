Amid Vicki Gunvalson’s ongoing drama with ex-fiancé Steve Lodge

Dorinda Medley, Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge. Shutterstock (3)

Supportive Housewives who are supportive. As Vicki Gunvalson was battling with her ex-fiance Steve Lodge, her Ultimate Girl’s Trip co-stars were back.

Dorinda Medley revealed exclusively to DailyGossip it was her staunch supporter of the 59-year old Real Housewives of Orange County star following the news of recent times.

“I mean, I think Vicki is struggling with the breakup — it’s six years,” Medley, 56 said to Us as she celebrated the release of David Quinn’s Not All Diamonds and Rose book in New York’s Capitale on the 19th of October, on Tuesday. “I believe that perhaps he wasn’t the most nice man in the end. you know? What person doesn’t like breaking up?”

It is reported that the Real Housewives of New York City alumni even mentioned that the cast enlisted for the Bravo show’s Ultimate Girl’s Trip attempted to clarify the issue while filming.

“I think we all try to warn her on the trip a little bit, but you know, love is truly blind,” the Massachusetts native said. “You know what they say: Strength stay in stands very close to foolishness.”

Just one week prior, Gunvalson and Tamra Judge accused Tamra Judge of having Lodge at 62 was cheating on the Bravo model with another woman who was younger.

“Get up @vickigunvalson and let’s to whoop it up. I’m sorry to see you sad there’s no reason to be sad girl. Particularly after the things you discovered the night before !” Judge, 54, posted on Instagram on October 5th, 15. “You are gorgeous and strong, and you’re clever! Don’t let anyone tell you anything other (I am screening every guy who are interested in dating Gunvalson. Gunvalson in the future).”

She added in her post, “New show idea: “filling up Vicki’s love tank” as we travel the city in a van for the family in search of Mr. Right. Whooping on the road .”

Gunvalson was, for her part she replied to her RHOC co-stars, “Thanks Tamra. Yes I’m passing the baton to you. My picker has clearly been not. … Remove Steve If you’re.”

The speculation began to swirl about Vicki, the “Whoop It Up with Vicki” podcast host later claimed on Instagram, “While I was away on a business trip the host took her to my home in Mexico! He’s been spotted in my city in OC doing a lot of sexy things in public spaces. It’s disgusting.”

In a separate comment in a different post, in a different comment, the Coto Insurance founder claimed that Lodge “used” her and “lied to her,” writing “He’s been in a relationship with an older woman of 36 years and isn’t the person he claims to be. There is no way a Christian man would ever do the things he has done.”

After a few hours the politician hit back at the Bravo celebrity’s claims as untrue in a statement to Us that in an official statement “The total lies she’s posting on social media is shocking and dishonest, to put it mildly. However, I can’t say that I’m shocked.”

Lodge stated that the reality show model “should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies” following her Instagram posts, before concluding “With that being said, I still wish her all the best.”

Us had previously reported on September 28 , that the couple who had split had called off their engagement for two years after their meeting in 2016.

“This is what appeared for today’s ‘Vibe of the day’ … pretty appropriate for what I’m going through,” Gunvalson posted in an Instagram post a day later. “It’s been a whole day to to make a statement following the media began writing about Steve and me. The reports are true. The time is now for Steve and I to either move forward or to move on. And the two of us are … going forward.”

With reportage by Diana Cooper

Via US Magazine