Alum Jax Taylor Gets Botox on Live TV: ‘I’m Investing in My Face’

Fountain of Youth! Jax Taylor made his return on television using a unique method of getting Botox shots in real time.

“I’m an avid lover of Botox and I don’t need to hear what people say about it. I am a huge fan,” Taylor, 42 spoke in a segment of The Doctors the Monday the 18th of October. “I believe you’re investing into your body. You look good, you feel good.”

In the case of Vanderpump Rules alum, his choice of career path had much to do with his decision to receive injections while on live television.

“I’m in the entertainment world, I’m on TV a lot,” Taylor stated. “I’m making investments in my appearance. I’m not getting older So anything I do that will maintain the youthful look and feel great on and off the outside I’ll do it.”

On the morning show in the past, the former Bravo presenter thought about his decision to end his “conflict heavy” series after eight seasons.

“I consider it the right time for me and my wife to let go of the thought of returning to that world , and returning to the arguments or fighting people who were half my years older. There was a lot of stress,” Taylor, who was married and met Brittany Cartwright on the hit reality show, explained. “You gotta film it and then you gotta go live through it again.”

The former designer of sweaters added that the former sweater designer was “nothing bad to say about it” however it seemed like the right time to go. Taylor and Cartwright 32, had originally made the announcement that they would be leaving Vanderpump Rules in December 2020 in advance of the show’s ninth season.

“The eight years that I have spent in Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most difficult enjoyable and rewarding experiences of my entire life. While it isn’t easy to discuss, Brittany and I will not be returning for a second episode of Vanderpump Rules,” he posted on Instagram in the moment. “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

Then, the fans were quick to highlight similar messages to those the couple shared in response, to whom Cartwright replied, “Do you guys really truly think we got to write whatever we wanted?” This led to an idea that the choice to quit might not have been entirely due to the couple after Stassi Schröder’s as well as Kristen Doute’s dismissals in June of 2020.

Five months after, Taylor admitted that he had gotten bored of Vanderpump Rules before he announcement of his decision to leave the band.

“I was 100 % exhausted at the conclusion. … It was very angry on the show. It was becoming a too scripted for me and I couldn’t take it anymore.” the actor exclusively revealed to DailyGossip in May regarding the filming of season 8. “It wasn’t fun.”

On Monday on Monday, the Michigan native announced that the actor was in touch with several of his former co-stars and other parents, including Lala Kent Randall Emmett, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Beau Clark and Schroeder, 33. Taylor along with Cartwright welcomed their son Cruz 6 months in April.

“What’s wonderful in our series, and the original cast was that we all were close friends before the show. The show wasn’t casted in the beginning” Taylor detailed on The Doctors. “I do not know the exact meaning of it now and I’m not even talking to what it’s currently. However, in the beginning it wasn’t casted and that’s the reason it was successful.”

