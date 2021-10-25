All the ‘Vampire Diaries’ and ‘Originals’ Celebs Who’ve Returned on ‘Legacies’

Mark Hill/The CW

We’re back in Mystic Falls! After its premiere in October the CW’s Legacies was described as an The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff to follow the next generation of vampires, with the setting being the fictional Salvatore School run by TVD’s Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis).

Although the original schoolchildren and townies have matured and become adults, the Julie Plec-helmed spinoff is focused on the new generation of supernatural children that live in town. This includes Alaric as well as Caroline’s twins as well as the teen daughter of Klaus Mikaelson Hope (Danielle Rosa Russell).

In addition, throughout the course of the four seasons, many fans’ favorite characters have made short appearances, such as Chris Wood’s sinister Kai Parker, Steven R. McQueen’s Jeremy Gilbert and Zach Roerig’s Matt Donovan, who’s since was promoted to Sheriff of the Virginia small town.

“Sheriff Donovan gets a reference in the opening episode as the insane community conspiracy theorist. or the insane local loon who believes that the monsters are real. It’s a pretty fun character,” Plec exclusively told DailyGossip in July, 2018. “Mystic Falls has recovered. They aren’t aware there’s a board school specifically for supernatural children, and that there is a 200-year record of violence from vampires, so the sheriff is a sly jerk. We think it’s similar to Hopper of Stranger Things, he’s just trying to defend his tiny town. He is aware that all creatures are real, and they don’t know it.”

A few seasons after Roerig’s first appearance on the show the fans were thrilled to hear that the Supergirl actor would return to Kai for the February 2020 episode named “Kai Parker Screwed Us,” returning to her the on-screen sisters Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd).

“[The reunion] is every bit as confusing and full of anger and spite as you would imagine that it would be,” Wood joked to E! News in the moment. “Kai likes nothing more than a toy which is for him a person who can play games on his mind, to tame and play tricks with. That’s why you feel things. That’s why the one place that can cause people to lose their equilibrium, and it’s full of that.”

Season 4 premiered in October 2021. TVLine announced that Claire Holt would reprise her role as Rebekah Mikaelson for the November episode.

“Hope is tracked down by the one person who could help her — Rebekah Mikaelson,” according to the synopsis for the episode. “Rebekah is fearful of what path Hope has chosen but makes every effort to get through to her.”

One month before one month earlier, the Australia native was giddy about her experience as a vampire, and expressed her desire to reprise her supernatural role.

“I miss Rebekah a lot,” Holt exclusively revealed to Us during September of 2021. “I truly miss. I’d love the chance to reprise her role. She was such an exciting character, and these aren’t seen every day. This was a character that fans were able to connect with and I was awed by that. I also loved that I was able to be a part of this journey with them over several years. It was an amazing experience working with the people I had the privilege of working with. They’re still my buddies to the present day. We spent seven seasons of life them is like going to college with them.”

Continue reading to find out how many of your favorite TVD as well as Originals stars returned for the spinoff

Via US Magazine