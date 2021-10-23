Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” Tragic: Debra Messing, Elijah Wood React

Debra Messing, Alec Baldwin, and Elijah Wood. Shutterstock (3)

Sending their condolences. Filmmakers and stars posted on social media to convey their condolences towards the families of Halyna Hutchins who passed away at the time of an accident while shooting at the location of Rust.

Filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the 21st of October, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, which killed the cinematographer who was 42 years old injuring director Joel Souza. Following the incident both Hutchins and Souza 48, who were both injured were transported to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Hutchins was declared deceased at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque Hutchins was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Souza was transferred for treatment at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. He was the Crown Vic director was released from the hospital on the Friday of October 22, as reported by Deadline. The film’s production was suspended and the set is currently shut down.

Baldwin made public remarks about the incident for the very first occasion on the Friday. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin, the 30 Rock alum, 63 released a statement published on Twitter as well as Instagram. “I’m fully cooperating with police investigation into the cause of this tragedy. I’m in contact with her husband and offering my prayers to his family and friends. My heart breaks to her family, her son as well as all those that knew or loved Halyna.”

Juan Rios, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department, stated that actor “came in voluntarily” to speak with investigators, and that the incident will be treated as “any other investigation.”

Following the incident, Shannon Lee, the sister of Brandon Lee, spoke out about the tragic incident. Brandon Lee, the brother of Bruce Lee, died at age 28 in 1993, following an incident similar to the one that was witnessed on the set of The Crow.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust,” she wrote on Brandon’s official twitter account. It is the one she manages. “No person should ever be shot to death on a shoot. Absolutely not.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC., which is the producer of the film, released an announcement following the tragedy on Thursday. “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” the statement read. “We have put an end to production of the movie for an indeterminate amount of time, and we are fully cooperating with Santa Fe Police Department’s inquiry. We will be offering assistance to anyone who is associated with the film as we process this tragic event.”

Debra Messing

Baldwin, the Will & Grace veteran defended Baldwin following a conservative journalist who suggested that the actor be being investigated as criminal. “A prop gun was handed to him,” she tweeted. “He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families.”

Sophia Bush

“Hearing about what happened on the #RUST set yesterday shook me to my core,” the One Tree Hill alum tweeted on Friday. “I’m heartbroken for Halyna’s family. Working with weapons on set is always terrifying. Whenever I’ve been handed a ‘safe’ and ready gun I’ve always said a prayer. I can’t fathom how the crew & cast are doing and I hope that an investigation offers some answers as to how this accident could’ve happened. It won’t bring her back, and it won’t lessen everyone’s trauma. But my god, people’s lives shouldn’t be at stake when we are telling stories. Stay vigilant. Sending love.”

Joe Manganiello

“I’m in shock,” the former True Blood star wrote via Twitter. “I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family.”

Joely Fisher

The actress shared a love letter by Frances Fisher via her Instagram Stories. “Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna – I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room,” Frances who was the star of Rust wrote. “My prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you.”

Patricia Arquette

“My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family,” the Oscar winner posted on Twitter. “What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated.”

Elijah Wood

“Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins,” Wood tweeted. “My heart goes out to her family.”

James Gunn

“My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director tweeted. “I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family.”

Gunn also replied to a tweeter who asked whether prop guns remain dangers when safety rules and regulations have been put in place. “There is no way what happened yesterday on Rust could have happened if every single person followed the rules,” Gunn said. “That’s not me placing blame at any individual’s doorstep; I don’t know all the facts. But with everyone following proper protocol it could not have occurred.”

Mike Flanagan

“My heart breaks for the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins – this is just horrifying and devastating news,” the Haunting of Hill House creator posted on Twitter.

