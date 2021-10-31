Alec Baldwin Talks for the first time about Halyna Hutchins’s Death

Alec Baldwin with an inset of Halyna Hutchins. Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock (Inset)

Speak out. As part of the continuing investigation of the shooting of a prop gun which caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded Director Joel Souza, Alec Baldwin has opened up about the tragic incident in the very first interview in front of cameras.

“I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an ongoing investigation,” the 30 Rock alum, 63 interviewed reporters on the weekend of October 30, according to TMZ. “I’ve been placed under arrest by the sheriff’s department to stay in Santa Fe, I can’t answer any questions regarding the investigation. I’m not able to — it’s an ongoing investigation of a woman’s death. She was a friend of mine.”

This actor was enjoying time in Vermont with his wife Hilaria Baldwin as well as their children and children, spoke about his relationship with the late director.

Alec Baldwin spotted in a Vermont town on October 28, 2021. MEGA

“The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director,” the Dr. Death alum recalled. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

The Boss Baby actor further noted that he’s visited Hutchins family which includes their son and husband in the aftermath of the incident.

“The person is overwhelmed by sorrow. There happen to be accidents at film set locations from time time, but not as severe,” Alec added. “This is a one-in trillion chance, therefore, he’s in shock as is his 9-year-old son. We’re constantly in contact with his. We’re worried about his family as well as his child and are eagerly waiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation produced.”

Although Rust New York native doesn’t believe Rust will resume film production in the near future However, he did openly discuss “cooperating” with police officers who are working on the case who he’s spoken to on a daily basis. He also spoke out about the ongoing debates about the shooting of firearms for film shoots.

“I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I’m extremely interested in,” the Saturday Night Live alum noted.

Alec previously issued an emotional statement expressing his condolences following the tragedy and wrote on the 22nd of October via Twitter “There is no way that can express my sorrow and shock about the tragic accident which claimed the life Halyna Hutchins. She was a loving wife, mother, and a greatly beloved friend of mine. I’m fully involved in the police investigation in order to determine the circumstances that led to this tragedy and am in contact with her husband and offering my prayers for his family and friends. My heart breaks to her family, her husband and everyone who were close to as was loved Halyna.”

The previous day the 42-year-old Ukraine native was transported to the New Mexico hospital, where she died when the actor fired the prop gun on the set.

A mere one week after, the 37-year-old yoga instructor spoke out about the incident.

“My heart is with Halyna,” Hilaria posted on Instagram on October 25. “Her husband. Her son. Their loved ones and their family. My Alec. It’s been said that ‘There can be no words’, because it’s impossible to describe the pain and sorrow of such an accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

