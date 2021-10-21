Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline Relationship

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock; BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

He’s a lot like his! Adele is the singer who sings about emotional breakups however, in her actual life, she’s been much more than successful in finding love.

She Grammy award winner first seen with her partner, Rich Paul, in the month of July 2021, at game 5 in the NBA Finals. Although it was their first appearance in the public eye, a source informed DailyGossip that the couple were dating “for months” before the game.

“He’s very shy and keeps a low profile when they go out, whereas Adele is super sociable,” an insider said in a report that said the couple were able to remain unnoticed by socializing within the same circle. “The people they hang out with know them both personally already, so they don’t have to introduce each other, which is probably why nobody picked up on their relationship sooner.”

A few months later, the couple declared things Instagram official after they made things official when “Easy on Me” songstress posted a picture of the couple dressed for NBA superstar Anthony Davis’ wedding to Marlen P. (Paul who is an agent for sports is the representative for Davis along with Davis’ Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James.)

“They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time,” sources said to Us about Adele and her boyfriend in October 2021. They added that the couple “complement each other” very well. “She really feels like she hit the jackpot.”

This Oscar winner was before was married with Simon Konecki, with whom she welcomed her son Angelo in October of 2012. The couple announced their the quits in April 2019, after seven years of being together. They ended their divorce early 2021.

“I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy,” she said to Vogue about her marriage in the month of October 2021. “Neither of us has done any wrong. None of us hurt one the other, or did anything similar to that. It was simply that I wish my son could see me love me and to be loved by me. This is very important to me.”

The same conversation she also revealed that singer “Rolling in the Deep” performer revealed that she had been in contact with Paul many years prior to the time their relationship started. “He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said and added that they had a reunion at a gathering which was a “couple” of years earlier. “He danced. The other guys were waiting around. He was dancing around.”

The charismatic charm of the man is just one of the things that attracted Adele from the very beginning. “He’s always making her feel special and doesn’t have a single drop of selfishness or meanness in his body,” an insider said to Us in the month of October 2021.

Continue reading for a look back Adele and Paul’s romance that lasted for a lifetime:

May 2021

In a profile that was published by The New Yorker, Paul said to an interviewer that he was “hanging out” with a “major pop star” that wasn’t identified. “I’m not dating, I’m single,” the agent stated. “Put that in the story.”

July 2021

The pair made their first publicly-seen appearances in Phoenix during the game 5 in the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns.

August 2021

Us have confirmed the pair were dating “for months,” traveling between Los Angeles and New York to meet up.

September 2021

The couple turned heads when they attended Davis’ wedding in the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. “They were so nice,” an eyewitness Engels Oscar who is a cousin of the bride reported to us after the wedding ceremony. “He was sitting at the table all the time, and let her do whatever she desired. … The girl was dancing along with all the other girls. They would hold hands around the table. They’re nice couples.”

September 2021

Adele presented the Instagram viewers to her husband with a collection of gorgeous pictures from the wedding including one showing her and Paul taking photos in the photo booth.

October 2021

Interview with Vogue The “All I Ask” singer exclaimed on the way “safe” Paul makes her feel. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled,” she said. “It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild. … I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

She said she wasn’t intending to reveal their relationship at the NBA game. She simply wanted to spend quality time with her partner. “I just love being around him. I just love it,” she explained. “He was thinking, ‘What’s the next thing people are going to say What are they going to say?’ And I said”You signed me. For an athlete. Your agent is me.’ And he said”OK Cool. ‘”

