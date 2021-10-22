Judge grants Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s request to attend Mexico’s wedding

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

UPDATE : 10/22/2021, 12:36 p.m. ET

On the 21st of October, on a Thursday, a judge gave Loughlin as well as Giannulli the right to go to Mexico to attend a friend’s wedding in the coming month. The court papers obtained by Us the judge wrote “I concur” on both of the celebrity’s letter to the judge agreeing with their earlier request.

Original story here:

A romantic getaway? Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will be heading to Mexico in May to celebrate a wedding, DailyGossip is able to confirm.

The couple, who both were found guilty of fraud for their role in the scandal involving college admissions, submitted court papers on the 20th of October seeking a judge’s approval to travel into Cabo San Lucas to stay for a week. According to documents obtained by Us The couple would leave the country on November 5 to the 12th of November.

They Full House alum, 57 and the designer, 58, stated in separate declarations that they had been in compliance with the conditions of their supervision release and temporary probation since being released of prison.

Loughlin emphasized she’s fulfilled her community service 100-hour and has paid the fine of $150,000 for her sentence. Giannulli is, on the other hand also has paid the $250,000 fine, but hasn’t yet completed the community service requirement of 250 hours. However, he said the work is on its way to conclusion.

Giannulli added that he cited his reasons for traveling in the form of “leisure and work-related purposes,” noting that in addition to going to an event, he will also be “hosting meetings with a large business account holder” during his time in town.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

This year in the year that was earlier this year, the When Calls the Heart actress and her husband were allowed for a trip to Mexico to take a trip with the family which was held in June.

Loughlin and Giannulli each wrote an email to the courts in May to request to quit from the U.S. and go to San Jose Del Cabo despite being under probation. This was their first trip outside California after their prison time.

The couple, who got married on the same day in 1997. They were detained in March of 2019 after they were accuse of having paid $500,000 as money bribes to help their daughters Bella 23 as well as Olivia Jade, 22, accepted into university. University of Southern California.

They initially claimed to be innocent However, in May of 2020 Loughlin, the Garage Sale Mysteries star as well as the Mossimo founder confessed to fraud. Loughlin has been sentenced for two years in the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her release was scheduled for December of 2020.

Giannulli Giannulli, however Giannulli pleaded guilty to the one charge of conspiring to engage in wire and mail fraud and honest service fraud on wires and mail. The judge sentenced him to a period of five months jail in the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, and was released in April. He is currently under two-year release with supervision.

Via US Magazine