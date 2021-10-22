2021 CMA Awards: Hosts, Performers…

Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire and Chris Tomlin at 'The 54th Annual CMA Awards. Donn Jones/Country Music Alliance Inc./Shutterstock

Get ready to walk on the red carpet! It’s the 2021 CMA Awards are quickly approaching and the CMA Awards fans can anticipate a glittering evening with performances by their top country stars.

After last year’s show in the Nashville’s Music City Center, the 55th annual awards ceremony will be held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee’s capital city of Nashville in November. In the last month Luke Bryan was confirmed as the host of country the biggest night in music.

“Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering,” the American Idol judge, 45 stated in an announcement after the announcement on the 18th of October on Monday. “The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

For 2020 Reba McEntire along with Darius Rucker together will be the hosts of the series. Bryan will be the first to assume the role alone in the age group of 18.

The forthcoming awards will recognize the mainstays of country music, including Lady A, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, whose three nominations this year allowed her to become the third-most-nominated singer in CMA history, with the total of 58 nominations. There are plenty of old-time favorites competing for awards this year, these CMAs are also welcoming the next generation of performers.

“These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern noted ahead of the ceremony.

But fans will not see Morgan Wallen among the potential winners. After his arrest on camera making a racist insult earlier in the year, the organization announced that Morgan Wallen’s eligibility was severely restricted even though he had one of the most profitable records this year.

“Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way,” Trahern said to The Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

Wallen He apologized since for his conduct on the controversy-plagued video has been nominated in the Album of the Year category for Dangerous the Double Album. Wallen is up to Eric Church, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne.

Find everything you need to know about 2021’s CMA Awards, including when and where to view:

When Do They Start?

The ceremony will take place on November 10 on the 10th of November in Nashville and will be broadcast at ABC around 8 p.m. ET.

Who’s hosting?

Bryan serves as the sole host for this the very first time in the past 18 years that the ceremony is hosted by only one person.

Who’s performing?

Blake Shelton and Church are each scheduled to take to the stage at Bridgestone Arena, along with Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne. Mickey Guyton — recently named CMT’s Breakout Artist of the Year will be performing a collection of her debut album, Remember Her Name, with Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

Who’s Nominated?

Church as well as Stapleton are two of the artists who have the top nominations (5 each) and will be competing against each other in the race for Entertainer of the Year. The two most popular fans Gabby Barrett as well as Thomas Rhett are up for Female Vocalist of Year and Male Vocalist of year, respectively. Barrett Guyton and Guyton have also been put in the race to be New Artist of the Year along with Jimmie Allen, HARDY and Ingrid Andress.

Are the Awards in-person?

Yes! Tickets are limited and are available for supporters to purchase for seating inside the Nashville arena beginning on November 1. But, everyone present in the arena is required to be vaccined against COVID-19. They will also be required to wear suitable face cover-ups.

