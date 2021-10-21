16 Times Kim Kardashian’s Klaws Came Out

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Being a Kardashian isn’t all shining sunshine and snaps. Kim Kardashian has had her plenty of fights and savage clapbacks throughout the many years. In the past, from random twitter trolls, to celebrities like Drake as well as Taylor Swift, the reality celebrity isn’t shy when she has to take on those who hate her.

In actual fact, Kardashian lets criticism roll across her shoulders. “I used to look at everything and anything and have Google Alerts and just get so upset and go home and cry after something mean being said,” she stated at The Girls at the Lounge dinner in September of 2016. “And now there is nothing anybody can say that can even rattle me.”

She said: “It’s a little bit sad that that’s the time you live in that people can say the meanest, nastiest things and you can be OK with it.”

Kardashian has attributed her slender skin she attributes her tough skin to Kanye West’s impact on her. “My husband has definitely taught me to be my most authentic self and not care what other people think,” she wrote. “I think I was a people pleaser before.” (She was divorced of the rapper back in the month February, after 6 years together.)

Yet this time, the KKW Beauty founder finds pleasure in making light of the haters. She did this in September of 2018 when a follower posted on Twitter what her reaction was to Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy announcement. “I was so happy knowing i was having a baby too,” she said with reference to daughter Chicago who was born just weeks ahead of the birth of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s daughter, Stormi.

“You always find ways to make things about yourself,” one person wrote. Kardashian replied: “Always! It’s all about consistency.”

The Skims founder took her firm stand against critics one step more in February 2018 when she delivered Valentine’s Day gifts to some surprise recipients. “I decided, for this Valentine’s Day, everyone deserves a Valentine,” she posted in the Instagram Story. “So I’m going to send them to my love ones and to my enemies and to anyone else I can think of. It’s Valentine’s Day after all.”

The notable names of the people she gifted the Kimoji Hearts Bae perfume include Swift and Chloe Grace Moretz.

Despite her optimistic attitude, Kardashian confessed in June 2017 that trolls had an impact on her occasionally. “You post something and it’ll be a million amazing comments, and then it could be one or two negative comments that really do affect you and get to you,” she said at her participation in the Forbes Women’s Summit. “I’m human just like everyone else, things do hurt my feelings.”

Explore the gallery below while DailyGossip examines the 16 occasions when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians celebrity’s klaws came out.

Stopping the Hookup Rumors

The reality star claimed at the time of her interview in 2021 she had ever had a relationship in any way with Travis Barker after the drummer’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed that they were hooking together while he was tied to her. Moakler exclusively said to Us earlier in the month the story that she “caught” Barker having an “affair” with Kardashian in the beginning of 2000, however, the reality star later denied the claims through her Instagram Stories in the Q&A with fans.

If one of the users inquired about the rumored romance, Kardashian replied, “NO! False story!” She explained that she’s been “friends for many years” with the musician , and she’s “so content for him” as well as their sibling Kourtney Kardashian, whom she began to date in late 2020.

The Slap heard Round the World

There was a tense exchange Between Kim and her sister Kourtney in the premiere episode of season 18 on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in March 2020. The Poosh founder was able to defend her commitment to work to Kim and Kourtney, which led to the two to engage in a fight, which ended with Kourtney getting her nails stuck to Kim’s arms. “I swear to God I’ll punch you in your face,” Kim responded to which her elder sister responded, “So do it.”

The siblings started kicking at each other while Khloe Kardashian attempted to break up the two. “Don’t you ever f–king dig your nails into me like that,” Kim declared while the fight continued. “How f–king old are you?” Kim then hit Kourtney repeatedly.

Kourtney eventually took a break from the reality show she was filming. Kim was then announcing in September 2020 that keeping Up With the Kardashians would be over in 2021 following two seasons.

Klapping Returned to Old News

Then, in March of 2020 Taylor Swift responded to the entire video of her call by leaking a tweet from West leaker, in which she detailed their conversation regarding the “Famous” lyric about the singer. Swift claimed she was told that “somebody edited and manipulated” the video “in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell.”

KKW Beauty founder, in response KKW Beauty founder, in reaction, slammed Swift in several tweets. Kardashian said she was offended by the time of Swift making comments on the issue “feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing” during the outbreak of coronavirus.

“I never edited the footage (another lie) — I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative,” the reality star tweeted. “To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary.”

Kardashian added, “Kanye has documented the creation of all his albums to his personal archives, however has never made any of the material to the public. Likewise, the conversation between the two of the two would have been private or ended up into the trash If she had not made up lies and made me defend him. This is my last public appearance about this, because frankly there is no interest.”

Returning to the Poison

Kardashian laughed during Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2019 , after having read a snarky tweet. “I’d rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian!” the trolling had tweeted. The response? “Go ahead and complete that. Please.”

In Khloe’s Korner

In February of 2019, when the social media critics critiqued Khloe for her public appearance the day after the scandal involving Tristan Thompson’s cheating was the subject of headlines, Kim stood up for her sister. “Would you prefer that she lost the money? A single mother has to work , too!” Kim tweeted. “This was a commitment to work that was planned in advance, and you should know that she’s not waiting for someone else to pay her bills or care for her daughter. Perdiod! !”

She’s Not Staying in Her Lane

Kardashian defends her decision to take a course for an exam for the California State Bar in an April 2019 Instagram caption. “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she wrote. “One person actually suggested that I should “stay in my line of. I would like people to realize that nothing hinders your pursuit of your goals and achievement of your goals. You can make your own lane like I do.”

Dragging Drake

In an epic Twitter post regarding Drake in December of 2018, Kanye West claimed the “God’s Plan” rapper had threatened him. After a few hours, Kardashian rose to West’s defense.

“@Drake Never threaten my husband or our family,” she tweeted. “He paved the way for there to be a Drake.”

Kimye’s “Famous” Feud with Taylor Swift

In February of 2016, West debuted his song “Famous,” on which the rapper sings “I feel like me , and Taylor may still have sex. Why? I’ve made that chubby well-known.” Taylor Swift’s loyal supporters were furious about the song and posted on Twitter to express their displeasure at the rapper. West insists that she was the “Bad Blood” songstress preapproved the track, however her team claimed otherwise. In June of 2016, Kardashian slammed Swift in an interview with GQ and said “She completely approved of the line. She knew it was going to happen. She was tempted to appear to appear as if she wasn’t.”

Kardashian Is Ballsy With Bette Midler

After the reality star tweeted a nude selfie in March of 2016, Bette Midler wrote on Twitter “Kim Kardashian posted a naked selfie on Twitter today. If Kim would like us to see something of her that we’ve never seen then she’ll have to take a bite out of the camera.” Kardashian then clapped back with a tweet that read, “I know it’s past your bedtime, but if you’re awake and reading this, tweet nudes #justkidding.”

Chloe Grace Sides With Midler

Chloe Grace Moretz retweeted Midler’s March 2016 tweet to the Selfish author right before she decided to make her voice heard. “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies,” the Carrie actress wrote. Kardashian responded, “Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to Twitter, because nobody knows who she is. Your nylon cover is adorable boi.”

#FingersInTheBootyAssBitch Drama

In January of 2016, West ignited a war of words with his ex-wife Amber Rose because he was wrongly thinking that her husband, Wiz Khalifa, dissed Kardashian. As many fans are aware, West KUWTK singer and Rose have been fighting in a sporadic manner for a long time. The model immediately hit back at her fellow “Waves” rapper with a famous NSFW post: “Awww @kanyewest are u annoyed that I’m not there to play with ur a–hole any more? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch.” Days later, Rose and Kardashian made amends and even posed for a selfie together, which the former stripper jokingly captioned, “Tea anyone?”

Be Watchful what You Say, Caitlyn!

The Kardashian-Jenner family wasn’t content about Caitlyn Jenner’s August 2015. Vanity Fair cover story. The interviewer, who was the former Olympic athlete also named Bruce Jenner, trashed ex-wife Kris Jenner. He also claimed that they’d still be married in the event that the matriarch had taken on his I Am Cait star’s gender change. “I don’t think she thinks that she did anything wrong,” Kim declared in the October 2015 episode on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I think she’s obviously shut out all of the memories of mom.”

Adrienne Bailon Slams Rob, Kim Retaliates

Rob Kardashian’s former ex Adrienne Bailon accused him cheating on her in their two-year romance in the July 2014 interview for Latina magazine. Kim was horrified by the accusations and posted on Twitter, “So sad when people try to kick my brother when he is down #FamilyForever… Funny how she says being with a Kardashian hurt her career yet the only reason she has this article is bc she is talking about a Kardashian.”

Implants? Not Kim’s Au Naturel!

Kardashian was on Twitter for a protest in February 2014 when the users of social media and gossip websites accused her of having butt implants. “I’m reading all these absurd tabloids that claim I have butt implants and injects. Take a break!” she wrote. “Using photos of me looking 15lbs slimmer (before having my daughter [daughter NorthNorth) and comparing them to me! I’m still trying to shed. Everyone who’s ever had a child understands how difficult it can be to shed some weight (especially the final pound) and your body completely alters!”

Katie Couric Questions Kardashian’s Fame

In August of 2013, Katie Couric said she was puzzled about what the reason was for why Kardashian became famous in the final episode of her chat show Katie. Then, a few days later Kardashian posted a picture of an Barneys New York pajama set which the journalist gave to her as a present for her new baby North. “#IHateFakeMediaFriends #MayIHumblySuggestYouNotSendGiftsThenTalkS–t,” the new mom captioned the pic.

The famous Purse Fight episode

In the beginning of their rise to fame, Kim and Khloe got involved in a heated debate when the older sister bought the latest Bentley in the year 2008. The dramatic fight that was caught in the second episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians it has since grown into an iconic one E! show’s most memorable and viral moments . Kim struck her sister with a purse , and shouted, “Don’t be f–king rude!” as she ate Chipotle at Rob’s crib.

